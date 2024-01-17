Catalogue from an auction of Princess Diana's dresses expected to sell for up to £5,000

The catalogue is from an auction which the Princess said was inspired by her son, Prince William - EWBANKS AUCTIONS

A signed, limited edition catalogue from an auction of Princess Diana’s dresses, held two months before her death, is expected to sell for up to £5,000.

The catalogue is from Dresses, from the Collection of Diana, Princess of Wales’ auction which took place on June 25 1997 and saw 79 gowns raise more than £2.5 million for charities, including the Aids Crisis Trust.

The auction took place at Christie’s in New York just two months before the Princess died.

The 250 limited edition, Moroccan leather-bound catalogues were all signed and personally numbered by the Princess and she also inscribed that the “wonderful” sale was inspired by Prince William.

She wrote: “The inspiration for this wonderful sale comes from just one person … our son William.”

The auction saw 79 gowns raise more than £2.5 million for charity - EWBANKS AUCTIONS

The number 104 catalogue will be sold on Jan 26 alongside the Princess’s “pristine” invitation to the auction and other related papers, including the printed sale results.

It is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

A ‘treasured keepsake’

Despite receiving an invitation, the Princess did not attend the Christie’s auction but requested the results to be sent to her overnight.

Meredith Etherington-Smith, then creative director of Christie’s International, told the New York Times at the time: “She wants a fax so that the butler can bring it with the breakfast tray.”

The catalogue has been 'kept in excellent condition and is very rare indeed' - EWBANKS AUCTIONS

Elena Jackson, vintage fashion specialist at Ewbank Auctions, described the book as a “treasured keepsake” that is in “excellent condition”.

Ms Jackson said: “All the paperwork is there and it’s all in pristine condition.

“The book was signed by Diana just two months before her death, which makes it even more sad.”

She added: “This is a wonderful reminder of what a caring person the late Princess of Wales was, and just how skilled she was at creating an event of this type for the benefit of the vulnerable.

“This treasured keepsake of one of the final acts of charity that she brought to the world has been kept in excellent condition and is very rare indeed.”

Luxury items from designers Louis Vuitton, Yves St Laurent and Hermès will also be going under the hammer on Jan 26.

Designs by leading names in British fashion, including Ossie Clark, Zandra Rhodes, and Biba will also be up for sale.

