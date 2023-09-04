Catalyst Cafe and Espresso closing
Catalyst Cafe and Espresso in downtown MIssoula closing in November.
Catalyst Cafe and Espresso in downtown MIssoula closing in November.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
America's biggest retailer is gaining momentum despite inflation.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
"Whenever I'm really trying to set myself up for success the next day, I will do what I call a 'closing shift.'"
PlayStation Portal, Sony’s $200 handheld for PS5 game streaming, is available to pre-order today before its November 15th launch. The company announced the availability details today in an update to its announcement post from last week. The upcoming device requires a PS5 and a persistent WiFi connection.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
The lack of affordable, reliable childcare is a major contributor to the pay gap between men and women.
Modular, a startup creating a platform for developing and optimizing AI systems, has raised $100 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst with participation from GV (Google Ventures), SV Angel, Greylock and Factory. Bringing Modular's total raised to $130 million, the proceeds will be put toward product expansion, hardware support and the expansion of Modular's programming language, Mojo, CEO Chris Lattner says. "Because we operate in a deeply technical space that requires highly specialized expertise, we intend to use this funding to support the growth of our team," Lattner said in an email interview with TechCrunch.
Nvidia stock was higher on Wednesday ahead of the company's highly-anticipated earnings report after the bell.
At this year’s Monterey Car Week, electric vehicle maker Lucid was quietly creating some buzz with its EVs, recent price changes, and upcoming SUV.
In 2019, just two battery factories were operating in the United States with another two under construction. Today there are about 30 battery factories either planned, under construction or operational in the country. U.S. president Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law August 16, 2022, might not have been the initial catalyst behind the onshoring battery factory trend.
Wonder Brands, an acquirer of e-commerce brands in Latin America, announced today the closing of $15.5 million in Series A funding. This enables the Mexico City–based company to expand into South America. Nazca and IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, co-led the round and were joined by existing and new investors CoVenture, SilverCircle, Korify Capital, Infinitas Capital and GBM Mexico.
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.09% this week, up from 6.96% the week prior.
The NHL has its guy. Now, with highly touted rookie Connor Bedard in the fold, it must capitalize.
11xAI announced the closing of a $2 million pre-seed round led by Project A Ventures today. The London-based company builds automated digital workers that can be used in lieu of human employees. It has built an AI sales development representative called Alice and plans to create James, focused on automated talent acquisition and Bob, targeting automated human resources work in the upcoming years.
A de facto referendum on reproductive rights failed in Ohio’s special election despite the state’s Republican lean.
Campbell Soup stirs up its sauce portfolio with Sovos deal.
Lucid said Monday it will reveal its long-awaited, all-electric Gravity SUV in November with production not kicking off until late 2024. Lucid’s stock climbed 4.5% in after-hours trading immediately after the company reported earnings.
36 years after the groupie/author was "stunned by the sanctimonious vitriol" surrounding her juicy memoir 'I'm with the Band,' she's still "trying to redeem the scurrilous 'G-word.'"