Catalyst Cafe and Espresso closing

Modular, a startup creating a platform for developing and optimizing AI systems, has raised $100 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst with participation from GV (Google Ventures), SV Angel, Greylock and Factory. Bringing Modular's total raised to $130 million, the proceeds will be put toward product expansion, hardware support and the expansion of Modular's programming language, Mojo, CEO Chris Lattner says. "Because we operate in a deeply technical space that requires highly specialized expertise, we intend to use this funding to support the growth of our team," Lattner said in an email interview with TechCrunch.