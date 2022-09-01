CATALYST EMPOWERS EMPYREAN WITH ‘BE’ CAMPAIGN

Award-Winning Creative Marketing Agency Creates Brand Campaign to Amplify Empyrean’s Mission of Improving Benefit Programs Through Innovative Technology

Denver, CO --News Direct-- Catalyst Marketing Agency

Catalyst, a leading performance marketing agency, today announced the launch of a significant brand campaign for Empyrean, a top-tier technology and service-focused employee benefits administration provider.

“We’re excited to have our ‘BE’ brand campaign in market, bringing awareness to Empyrean’s unique approach to building culture through benefits,” said James B. Stanton, Empyrean’s Vice President of Marketing.

“BE” reinforces the vision, strategy, and purpose of Empyrean, channeling the company’s core value of helping organizations create a culture of well-being through meaningful benefits that truly matter. This results in better outcomes for participants, employers, brokers, and advisors across the country.

“We selected Catalyst to be our partner for this campaign because of their ability to combine strategic thinking with breakthrough creative,” Stanton explained. “We asked them to build something which was both bold and clearly articulated who we are and how we help organizations.”

“Together, we were able to co-create a very beautiful campaign which directly speaks to Empyrean’s mission by leaning on our expertise and taking creative risk,” said Catalyst’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, Robin Emiliani. “It’s fun to see campaigns like this come to life and to build a better connection between a brand and its customers.”

The ‘BE’ Campaign will run through the end of 2022. In addition, Catalyst provided Empyrean with other marketing services, including messaging, creative concepting, lead generation strategy, media, and an integrated campaign architecture.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is an award-winning creative marketing agency devoted to helping you reach your most audacious marketing goals. We exist to jolt your creativityâgiving you the strategy and unexpected creative direction your business needs to capture your customersâ attention. Based in Denver, our team knows how to develop strong strategies and bring creative concepts to life.

Story continues

About Empyrean

Since 2006, Empyrean has provided employers of varying size, industry, and benefit plan complexity with the innovative technology and best-in-class service necessary to accelerate their benefit strategies and bring their benefit programs to life. Empyrean is dedicated to delivering scalable and tailored experiences that empower participants to better understand, access, and engage with their benefit programs not just at enrollment time, but on a year-round basis.

Contact Details

Catalyst Marketing Agency

Co-founder and CMGO Robin Emiliani

+1 303-842-1189

robin@catalystmarketing.io

Company Website

https://catalystmarketing.io/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/catalyst-empowers-empyrean-with-be-campaign-532869059