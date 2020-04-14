Catalyst Launches Crisis Response Support Services for Government Agencies Amid COVID-19

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Consulting Group, Inc. ("Catalyst") announced today its "Catalyst Cares" support services to assist local and state governments in effectively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the offerings of the "Catalyst Cares" support services are readiness management services, technical advisory, and cloud-based solutions that can be deployed rapidly. Catalyst Cares aims to equip organizations with tools and processes that boost collaboration among internal staff now working remotely, as well as address the influx of Coronavirus-related constituent needs.

Catalyst Cares is founded upon six elements that form a comprehensive crisis response and preparedness plan: readiness management, business continuity, communication management, emergency response management, constituent relationship management (CRM), and reporting and analytics. These elements guide agencies' internal staff through their transition to a fully digital workforce, as well as enable organizations to meet constituent needs quickly amid the pandemic.

In keeping with these six elements, Catalyst is offering its services - whether it be technical advisory to help agencies get the most of their existing technology or an implementation of new software entirely – to ensure public sector agencies are adapting to the "new normal," addressing the pressing needs of their constituency, and preparing for a return to "business as usual" in the months ahead.

Catalyst recently supported one major American city in its COVID-19 response in March 2020 after it experienced a surge in constituent outreach related to COVID-19 to their CRM. By working with the city to implement a communication plan, over 7,000 COVID-19 calls were received by the non-emergency call center, deflecting calls from 911 and easing pressure on emergency responders. Through the CRM, the city can also collaborate with organizations like the Salvation Army to close out Emergency Food Requests in 2.5 days.

"While the path ahead is uncertain, one point is absolute: Government must be a responsive and nimble outlet to whom communities can report concerns, especially during a crisis," says Tim Smith, Managing Principal and COO of Catalyst.

If your organization is interested in learning how Catalyst can support in shaping your municipal emergency response, visit https://catconsult.com/catalyst-cares/ or contact tim.smith@catconsult.com.

Catalyst is a Chicago-based IT consulting firm that holds a three-decade long track record of leveraging custom application development to transform business processes for clients in local and state government, as well as in the aviation, transportation, and utilities industries. Learn about Catalyst's team of government technology experts at www.catconsult.com.

