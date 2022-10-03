CATALYST LAUNCHES ICONIC MELIO CAMPAIGN FEATURING COLORADO BUSINESSES

·3 min read

Award-Winning Creative Marketing Agency Highlights Powerful Payment Solution for Small Businesses

Denver, CO --News Direct-- Catalyst Marketing

Catalyst, a top creative marketing agency specializing in lead generation, content marketing, branding, and design, announced the launch of its Denver campaign for Melio. The fintech company, which has its western U.S. headquarters in Denver, provides a single, integrated payments solution that allows small businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments – helping with cash flow needs, eliminating late payment costs, and giving businesses back valuable time.

Melio hired Catalyst to introduce their brand to the Denver market. Specifically, Catalyst developed a holistic creative campaign featuring real Melio users in the food and beverage (F&B) industry and an omnichannel media strategy to blanket the Denver metro area. Melio users who were highlighted in the campaign include Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Smith & Truslow, Proof Wine & Spirits, The Block Distilling Co., Haykin Family Cider and Boulevard Bottle Shop and Mondo Market.

“Melio’s mission is to keep small business in business. As an independent creative agency and small business ourselves, Melio's mission resonated with us. We loved the aspirational nature of their message and wanted it to serve as a rallying cry throughout the campaign," explained Catalyst’s Executive Creative Director Carlos Musquez. "I attribute our success to our close relationship with the Melio team. Our collaboration allowed us to create smarter, more effective work quickly."

The testimonial campaign features small business owners who rely on Melio to simplify invoice payments, saving them significant time in the day-to-day operations of their restaurants, breweries, and eateries.

“The creative articulation is paramount in aligning the Melio brand with these small businesses,” Musquez continued. “Authenticity is everything. It’s not about Melio alone. It’s about the symbiotic relationship and championing the F&B community. Being headquartered in Denver, we couldn’t be more proud to shine a light on our local businesses, who are overcoming today’s economic challenges with the help of Melio’s payments platform.”

The campaign features several local F&B businesses across out-of-home media channels like static and digital billboards, bus wraps, and bus shelters. Along with the docu-style testimonial video series, digital experience, and social integration, the campaign hits on all cylinders to support the Denver F&B community. The campaign officially launched in September 2022 and will run through the fall.

“We chose Catalyst as our agency partner because they were passionate about our success and demonstrated a keen understanding of how to strategically target a B2B audience while bringing a high level of B2C creativity to every touchpoint,” said Shai Fortuna, General Manager of Melio’s Denver Office and VP of Strategic Segments. “Catalyst did an exceptional job of bringing the stories of Melio’s Denver customers to life.”

Melio plans to launch similar campaigns in other metropolitan areas across the United States through 2023.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is an award-winning creative marketing agency devoted to helping you reach your most audacious marketing goals. We exist to jolt your creativity—giving you the strategy and unexpected creative direction your business needs to capture your customers’ attention. Based in Denver, our team knows how to develop strong strategies and bring creative concepts to life.

About Melio

Melio’s mission is to keep small business in business, helping them to improve their cash flow and workflow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their business’s financial health. Melio was founded by CEO Matan Bar, CTO Ilan Atias, and Ziv Paz in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. The company has raised $506 million to date. Melio's smart B2B online payment solution is tailor-made for small businesses' needs. It is a free, simple, and secure solution that allows small businesses and their suppliers to transfer and receive payments quickly and easily.

Contact Details

Meredith Strassle

Catalyst Marketing Agency

+1 720-383-7688

meredith@catalystmarketing.io

Company Website

https://catalystmarketing.io/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/catalyst-launches-iconic-melio-campaign-featuring-colorado-businesses-166070592

