Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX): The Best Of Both Worlds

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. CPRX is a company with robust financial health as well as a excellent future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals here.

Flawless balance sheet with exceptional growth potential

CPRX is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 45% in the upcoming year. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by a similarly outstanding revenue growth over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. CPRX's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that CPRX has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. CPRX currently has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

NasdaqCM:CPRX Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, there are three pertinent factors you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has CPRX's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is CPRX worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CPRX is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CPRX? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

