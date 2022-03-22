Catalytic convert thefts continue; witness leads police to suspect at parking garage

Dozens of catalytic converters have been stolen the past few months around Bloomington to be mined for the expensive metals inside.

Last weekend, police recovered one of the valuable exhaust system components minutes after it had been cut from the underside of a Honda SUV in a downtown parking garage.

A suspect was apprehended four blocks away, police said. He was a passenger in a van where an officer reported finding a saw blade near the front seat and a catalytic converter in the back. The 30-year-old man's hand was bleeding from a recent injury.

At 10:04 p.m. Saturday, a woman called 911 to report a man was underneath a vehicle on the third floor of the city parking garage at the corner of Seventh and Walnut streets removing a catalytic converter.

The 22-year-old caller said the man was wearing jeans and a green hooded sweatshirt, and had just left in a white Kia van. Police arriving within minutes saw a white Kia van pulling out of the parking garage, followed it and conducted a traffic stop at 11th and Walnut streets.

Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said the front-seat passenger was wearing clothing matching the description and had a fresh wound on one of his hands. Police confiscated a saw blade spotted next to his seat, and another discovered under the parked red 2006 Honda CRV targeted at the parking garage, Pedigo said.

There was one other piece of evidence, one containing precious metals worth a few hundred dollars.

"The officer could clearly see through the window a catalytic converter sitting in the rear of the van," Pedigo said. It matched the one missing from the SUV, and was returned to the 52-year-old man who owned the vehicle.

Levi R. Terrell-Turner of Unionville faces preliminary charges of criminal mischief and theft of a motor vehicle part or accessory.

He's not charged in connection with any of the other recent catalytic converter thefts, which continue to plague the city

At 5:45 a.m. Saturday, a 65-year-old woman who lives on East Knollwood Circle told police the catalytic converter had been cut off her parked car.

That evening, the owner of a 2006 Toyota Prius reported sometime between March 12 and March 18, someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle, which was parked in the 3400 block of South Sare Road.

In February 2021, Bloomington police arrested a man on catalytic converter theft charges after he reportedly was caught with the goods. Police received a tip that an Evansville man intended to steal catalytic converters from rental cars which led officers to Budget Car Rental on South Walnut Street.

They found the man parked there after hours and confiscated a reciprocating saw and two just-severed catalytic converters found nearby.

So far this year, at least 30 catalytic converters have been reported stolen from cars and trucks in Monroe County.

New law addresses issue

On March 7, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new law aimed at making it more difficult to sell stolen catalytic converters in Indiana.

Under that law, only licensed salvage dealers can purchase or sell the converters. The bill passed by the Indiana General Assembly this year also places a $25 daily limit for cash payouts to those selling "detached catalytic converters."

