Catalytic converter buyer charged with aggravated theft, racketeering

Dec. 28—A Medford man with an online business that buys catalytic converters faces four dozen criminal charges accusing him of operating his metals business unlicensed and buying and selling more than $50,000 in stolen property.

Cedrus Jahson King, 25, was arrested and charged last week with racketeering and aggravated first-degree theft linked to his business, Core Kings LLC, surrounding the way it obtained catalytic converters and high-value diesel particulate filtration systems between Oct. 1 and Dec. 22, according to a 32-page document filed by the Jackson County District Attorney's Office in Jackson County Circuit Court.

A three-page affidavit filed by Medford police in the case was sealed in Circuit Court records Tuesday, but the District Attorney's information document listing the charges outlines 22 separate counts of first-degree theft against King. The charges allege King bought catalytic converters or other high-value metal parts with "defendant knowing that the property was the subject of theft."

Another 22 counts of unlawfully purchasing or receiving metal property allege that King bought the metal property "without holding a license required by state law or local ordinance."

The Oregon Secretary of State's business registry shows King listed as the sole registered agent of Core Kings LLC. The business was incorporated Dec. 3, 2020, but is currently listed in the statewide database as inactive. The system automatically reported the business as dissolved in February of this year.

A search online Tuesday shows corekingsllc.com is still active, as is a Facebook page created last year where King appears to have identified himself in multiple posts.

The website asks individuals selling a catalytic converter to first upload a photo of the car part, fill out an online appraisal form then ship it to them. The website asks the seller "to include the interior honeycomb and the serial number."

In an April 2021 post soliciting catalytic converters and DPFs (diesel particulate filters), an individual asks whether the company verifies the parts are not stolen.

"Yes we are," the company stated in a reply. No further elaboration was given.

Medford police arrested King Dec. 22, Jackson County Jail records show, and he was released from jail late Tuesday afternoon after posting 10% bond on bail set at $100,000.

He made his initial court appearance Friday, where Circuit Court Judge Tim Barnack set the bail amount and ordered among stipulations that King not engage in any metal property transactions while the criminal case is pending. King's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23, court records show.

