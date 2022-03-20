Catalytic Converter, Pursuit Suspect Attempts to Ram Deputy Saturday, Leading to Shots Fired

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy opened fire on a suspect early Saturday morning, after he attempted to run the deputy over after being caught stealing a catalytic converter in Thousand Oaks. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian rouble dips in Moscow, down near 25% over 4 weeks

    The central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Friday, in line with a Reuters poll of analysts, following an emergency rate hike in late February, but warned of higher inflation and an economic contraction this year, without giving new forecasts. The central bank's actions have come in support of an economy buckling under the stress of sanctions from across the globe, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine late last month. U.S. President Joe Biden sought to prevent Beijing giving new life to Russia's troops in a video call with President Xi Jinping on Friday as stalled Russian forces pressed on with bombardments of towns and cities.

  • This picture shows a girl from Ethiopia’s Arbore tribe, not Mursi tribe

    A photo of an African girl wearing large earrings and beaded necklaces has been shared on a Facebook group in Kenya alongside a claim that she comes from the Mursi tribe in Ethiopia. But the claim is misleading: she is from a different Ethiopian tribe, called the Arbore.The photo was published on Facebook on March 12, 2022, and has since been shared more than 250 times. Screenshot of the misleading post, taken on March 15, 2022However, the claim that the girl in the picture is from Ethiopia's Mu

  • Alabama officials reverse decision to ban anti-Biden license plate after conservative backlash

    Alabama officials reversed a decision to allow a man to keep an anti-President Biden license plate after first banning the tag. The Alabama Department of Revenue and Motor Vehicle Division apologized to Nathan Kirk, a local gun store owner, for its initial decision, AL.com reported on Tuesday.Kirk specialized a license plate in October with the letters "LGBFJB," with the "LGB" referring to the popular anti-Biden phrase "Let's Go Brandon" and "...

  • Intense winds blow cargo off a truck, crushing a South Carolina police car

    Police say the officer inside the cruiser luckily made it out uninjured as severe wind caused destruction in the Southeast.

  • This Ancient Fertilizer Is a Skeleton Key for Saving Earth

    Jeff Hutchens/Getty ImagesCalifornia has a methane problem. The state’s dairy industry is the largest in the nation, but all those dairy cattle are producing more than milk. Foul-smelling slurry ponds of manure dot the Central Valley, and methane-producing bacteria thrive in these lagoons, expelling the potent greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.But researchers at the University of California, Merced, are investigating a potential emissions mitigation tool for dairy farmers in the climate-conscio

  • Storm to track from Northwest into Rockies

    The region could transition from spring back to winter early in the coming week as a storm drops heavy snow across the West.

  • Minnesota program marks catalytic converters to prevent rising thefts

    As catalytic converter thefts continue at high rates, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is partnering with local police departments and auto shops -- marking catalytic converters in hopes of catching more of the thieves responsible for the crime.

  • Warehouse Employees Steal Over $35,000 Worth Of Video Cards

    Three men in Russia were reportedly arrested after stealing 20 Nvidia RTX 3070 TIs from a suburban warehouse. While they successfully made off with the video cards, a haul worth nearly $38,000 USD, they were arrested after trying to sell them to local pawn shops.

  • California governor floats $100M plan for tribes to buy land

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed giving Native American tribes $100 million so they can purchase and preserve their ancestral lands. The proposal is part of his pledge to make sure nearly one-third of California's land and coastal waters are preserved by 2030.

  • Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

    Egypt on Saturday displayed recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom — a period spanning roughly from around 2700 BC to 2200 B.C., as well as to the First Intermediate Period, which lasted for over a century after the Old Kingdom collapsed, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Egyptian archeologists started excavating the site in September.

  • Mexico's migration institute suspends operations in Tapachula after 'violent' incident

    Tapachula, a city on the border with Guatemala, has been the site of previous clashes between authorities and migrants who are waiting for papers to be able to freely travel through the country. The INM said some of its staff members were hurt in a "violent eruption" caused by "pseudo-leaders" among migrants.

  • Church burglary call leads cops to wild intruder on top of freezer, Alabama photos show

    The culprits were defiant, photos show.

  • Alabama gymnastics second to Florida in SEC Championship. Suni Lee has a perfect 10

    Auburn's Suni Lee scored a 10, Alabama finished second and the Florida Gators won the SEC gymnastics championship in Birmingham.

  • Ye was temporarily banned from Instagram for violating hate speech policy. Experts warn that abuse isn’t only physical

    Some domestic violence experts warn that the social media presence of the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, which has become more confrontational toward

  • Expansion of Target store near Disney to nearly double its space

    A Target store near Walt Disney World Resort has filed site plans to expand, nearly doubling its size. The Minneapolis-based retailer (NYSE: TGT) would add an additional 52,460 square feet to the 66,983-square-foot store at 11619 Daryl Carter Parkway in Orlando, according to Orange County documents. The store at Vineland Pointe opened as a smaller format version of Target in August 2020 with roughly 95 employees.

  • U.S. targets Abramovich plane, 99 others over Russia export violations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday moved to effectively ground 100 airplanes that have recently flown to Russia and are believed to violate U.S. export controls, including a plane used by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. The list includes 99 Boeing airplanes operated by Russian passenger and cargo carriers including Aeroflot, AirBridge Cargo, Utair, Nordwind, Azur Air and Aviastar-TU -- as well as Abramovich's Gulfstream G650 -- and could further hinder Russian efforts to continue some international flights. The Commerce Department warned companies and other entities around the world that any refueling, maintenance, repair, or spare parts or services violate U.S. export controls and subject companies to U.S. enforcement actions that could include "substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions," the department said.

  • LeBron James with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards, 03/19/2022

  • Jordyn Woods' Latest Fashion Nova Looks are a Case Study in Dressing Like a Boss

    Curating on-trend and style-forward outfits is an avenue Jordyn Woods excels in. A swift scroll...

  • Stephens: This is how World War III begins

    The West has mainly spent 22 years placating Putin through a long cycle of resets and wrist slaps. The devastation of Ukraine is the fruit of this.

  • Even Rihanna Shops for Baby Clothes at Target — & She Apparently Loves This $18 Cat & Jack Dress

    If there were ever a “celebrities — they’re just like us” moment, it’s a heavily-pregnant Rihanna shopping for baby clothes at Target like a regular mom. Of course, we all know she’s anything but a typical mother-to-be in a lot of ways (there aren’t a whole lot of us worth a reported $1.7 billion, after […]