Catalytic converter stolen in Kelly Township

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.

Apr. 6—LEWISBURG — State Police in Milton are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter on Tuesday in Kelly Township.

Trooper L. Spiece reported the victim being a 41-year-old Lewisburg woman with a 1996 Ford Econoline E350.

The incident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at Churches Road, Kelly Township.

