Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

Nov. 22—A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 4:27 p.m. Monday at 321 Fifth St. SE in Glenville. The theft occurred the evening before.

2 arrested for alleged violations

Deputies arrested Janiffer Lyne Miller, 38, for an alleged PO violation at 5:12 p.m. Monday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.

Police arrested Brock James Barrientos, 20, for a harassment restraining order violation at 5:09 p.m. Monday at 819 Garfield Ave.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Spencer Adam Edwards, 32, on a local warrant at 1:22 a.m. Monday at 1321 Todd Ave.

Police arrested Kevin Haymore, 56, on local felony warrants at 3:24 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Johnson Street.

Cody Scott Hanna, 39, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 7:49 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

School bus stop arm violation

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 3:31 p.m. Monday. The incident reportedly occurred at 3:07 p.m. near Forest Avenue and 19th Street.