Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

May 4—A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday at 1839 S.E. Broadway. The theft reportedly happened between Friday and Tuesday.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Jade Donn Riskedahl, 43, for domestic assault at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday at 73538 315th St. in Hartland.

Break-in reported

Police received a report at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday of a break-in of an apartment at 131 1/2 N. Broadway. A toolbag with various tools was missing.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School.

Thefts reported

Police received a report of a stolen wallet at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday at 1216 St. John's Ave.

Police received a report of items that were stolen at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday at 201 W. Main St.

A theft was reported at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday at 201 W. Main St.