Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

Jul. 15—A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 11:53 a.m. Thursday at 2720 Bridge Ave. The theft had occurred sometime over the past few days.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud at 1001 Ulstad Ave. The person had multiple unauthorized charges on a credit card.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 10:35 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Academy Avenue. Someone had reportedly opened accounts in the person's name.

Juvenile cited for marijuana

A juvenile was cited for a small amount of marijuana in a traffic stop at 12:12 p.m. Thursday in Petrans.

Package stolen from residence

Police received a report at 2:25 p.m. Thursday of a package that had been stolen at 718 St. Peter Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 10:42 p.m. Thursday at 2611 Bridge Ave.