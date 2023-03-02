Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

Mar. 2—A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a service truck at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at 78053 State Highway 251 in Clarks Grove.

1 held on violation

Deputies held Zachary Michael Garcia, 30, on a gross misdemeanor harassment restraining order violation and misdemeanor obstructing at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday at 121 Main St. in Emmons.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday of a theft of at least one pair of sunglasses at the optical center at 404 Fountain St.

Juveniles cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited two juveniles for disorderly conduct at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Monica Jean Fairchild, 58, for domestic assault at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday at 1407 Frank Hall Drive.