Michigan State Police

ASH TOWNSHIP -- Michigan State Police troopers arrested a suspected catalytic converter thief who was caught with the stolen parts in his possession Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in Ash Township when troopers from the Monroe Post obtained information of a suspect actively removing catalytic converters from a vehicle. The suspect vehicle had left the area and was being followed by the MSP Surveillance Team.

Lt. Stephen Borello reported the troopers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and the alleged offender was found to be in possession of two catalytic converters and equipment used to remove them. The two catalytic converters were recovered and entered as evidence.

The suspect was lodged at the Monroe County Jail on several charges. The investigation is ongoing. Borello said following the incident, troopers fielded multiple calls from other law enforcement agencies advising the arrested suspect was a person of interest in other continuing investigations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Dayfield of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Catalytic converter suspect nabbed in Ash