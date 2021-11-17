Catalytic converter theft hits Streetsboro City Hall, the latest in a rash of incidents

Precious metals can be reclaimed from catalytic converters, which appears to be fueling a surge in theft of catalytic converters from the area, including, most recently, three Streetsboro City Hall vehicles.

Streetsboro police are working with other agencies to end a rise in catalytic converter theft, which most recently hit Streetsboro City Hall.

The catalytic converters from three city of Streetsboro Ford Escapes were reported stolen Nov. 12 and could be related to other thefts in the city and region, according to Streetsboro Police Lt. Richard Polivka.

Polivka said the cost per vehicle to replace the catalytic converters is around $1,200. The police department believes the theft from the city vehicles took place sometime between Nov. 10 and 12.

"This has been a problem with other agencies, and detectives have been communicating with each other trying to come up with suspects," he said.

He said the Streetsboro Detective Bureau is working with Sagamore Hills, Macedonia and other agencies to try to end the surge in catalytic converter thefts.

He said the theft from the City Hall vehicles was particularly frustrating because the vehicles are 2011 models, and the older the vehicle, the less valuable the metal obtained from it.

"I think they get anywhere from $100 to $300 or $400 apiece from them because there's precious metal in them," he said.

As the age of the vehicle increases the metal is depleted, so older vehicles yield less cash for the thieves, he explained.

"Let's face it — some criminals are not going to be so discriminating," he said.

This is one of the city of Streetsboro Ford Escapes that had its catalytic converter stolen sometime last week. Three Escapes were hit, and the cost to fix each is $1,200.

He said the theft at City Hall remains under investigation. The department is also sending officers out in unmarked cars to watch for suspicious activity.

Police also received another report of a catalytic converter theft from the Bridgeport Apartments, which are just east of City Hall's 555 Frost Road location. Polivka said police believe the two thefts may be related.

The Streetsboro Parks & Recreation Department also has been hit twice by catalytic converter thieves, most recently about three weeks ago, said Polivka.

"We had one a few months ago where the victim came out, and there was a guy under her car in broad daylight," he said.

The thief's vehicle in that crime matches the description of one involved in a Sagamore Hills theft, added Polivka.

