Catalytic converter theft investigations slowed by Phoenix police shortages, reassignments

In 2019, there were 67 cases of stolen catalytic converters in the Valley. Thefts skyrocketed to 4,718 last year, and a shrinking number of Phoenix police detectives are struggling to keep up with the caseload.

When James Sink was working as a burglary detective in the property crimes bureau, there were as many as 60 detectives on the job. That number was pared down to about 38 when Sink retired at the beginning of 2022.

Today, there are 24 detectives in the bureau, said Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower, and one officer who specializes in catalytic converter thefts.

The department has wrestled with an ongoing staff shortage as a result of a hiring freeze, negative public perception and a wave of retirements. In March, 120 detectives and detail officers were reorganized to patrol work in an effort to fill the gap.

That staff shortage has affected, in part, how quickly catalytic converter theft cases can be resolved, Bower said.

“Our numbers for recruitment into academy classes and people interested in the job have continually gone up, but we still do have roughly 500 officers below what our budgeting is set for,” Bower said. “Anytime you have a lack of personnel, it’s going to affect the job performance.”

Sink retired after 26 years with the department, after years of watching his bureau shrink. Being put on patrol was the last straw.

“You’re taking 40 hours away every month, or every other month, depending on where you work. That’s a significant amount of time,” Sink said.

That’s 40 hours that cases have to be put on pause, he explained. Patrol officers can take down a report of a crime, but the investigative work to close that case requires detectives who have the time to investigate.

And that time was already in short supply given how overstretched the bureau was, Sink said.

One stint at the South Mountain Precinct saddled him with nearly 300 unfinished cases, on top of the average 50 new cases he received monthly. That kind of backlog, Sink said, was the norm back when the property crimes bureau boasted close to 60 detectives. Now it runs with a little over a third of that staffing.

Sink said the threat of an increased workload because of a gutted property crimes bureau and slashed hours as a detective darkened his view of how much of a difference he could really make as a member of the Phoenix Police Department.

“I’m somewhat idealistic and want to work somewhere and make a difference, and I felt like I couldn’t do that anymore. The workload was going to be so overwhelming and to actually do my job at a level that I felt some satisfaction that I was actually contributing and making a difference wasn’t there,” he said.

While Bower agrees that staff shortages are an issue, he argues that closing catalytic converter theft cases is particularly difficult because it's nearly impossible to pinpoint the owner of a stolen converter. Bower advises Valley residents engrave their converters with identifying information.

"That helps the investigators identify which converter belongs to who, and then gets the person who's selling it a better chance of having them convicted in a court of law,” he said.

Sink pointed out many cases are unable to be investigated if no witnesses or video feed catch the thief in the act.

Without a way to link a specific converter to the car and person it was stolen from, it's difficult to bring cases to a satisfying end, Bower agreed.

There's an incentive to steal catalytic converters because just one can earn sellers $200 to $300, and the precious metals inside can net a recycler as much as $1,000.

New legislation passed this year gives police a helping hand in detaining suspected thieves and complacent recyclers. State law now requires scrap metal recyclers to keep better track of who they purchase converters from, by providing an electronic record to the Department of Public Safety. the law also requires recyclers to keep a physical copy available for inspection by police. That record includes a description of the converter and the seller and a photocopy of a government issued identification.

Recyclers who fail to complete these requirements, refuse to share them with law enforcement or destroy them before two years have passed are subject to a misdemeanor.

Data from January to July 31 shows that 2,282 converters have been stolen this year, meaning cases are on track to stay the same as last year's numbers, Bower said. Several more cases from last year's thefts remain under investigation, as well.

Officers in the property crimes bureau have been put on patrol, Bower confirmed, but the department is constantly changing schedules to identify which rotations work best. But Bower refuted the idea that patrol assignments by themselves slow down the work detectives can do.

“With 4,000, almost 5,000 of these cases a year, that by itself puts a big damper on the investigation of catalytic converter thefts. But also, in turn, puts a huge damper on all the other property crimes that took place,” he said.

