Catalytic converter theft is on the rise
The rise in the price of rare metals has caused catalytic converter thefts to increase by more than 300%. WBBM's Jim Williams shares a couples story.
The rise in the price of rare metals has caused catalytic converter thefts to increase by more than 300%. WBBM's Jim Williams shares a couples story.
President Biden and Congressional Democrats are close to finalizing their much anticipated infrastructure bill. Negotiations are expected to continue into the weekend in an effort to scale back the plan and determine how to pay for it. Christina Ruffini has more.
The number of abductions for ransom in Haiti have surpassed 2020 numbers in the first eight months of this year. UNICEF warns the country is "nowhere near safe." Manuel Bojorquez with an update.
EVs cost more to power than gasoline costs to fuel an internal combustion car with reasonable gas mileage, according to an Anderson Economic Group report.
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...
Which car would you take?
Americans love trucks. Which states love them the most?
Support vehicles aren't supposed to get your attention, but that's exactly what a 2021 Honda Ridgeline did when I joined Honda for a local drive of the 2022 Civic Sedan. Painted in a bright white, accented by striking bronze wheels and tattooed with cool graphics, the Ridgeline made a lasting impression for more reasons than just serving up icy beverages from its under-bed cooler. What exactly is the HPD Package?
Not bad for a power wheels!
The custom car builder never fails to impress.
Everyone has that one that gets away, and this Michigan couple was able to get theirs back!
Okay, there's not bad or ugly about it, we admit, and it will make your day!
This full-size classic will bring a touch of uniqueness to your classic Pontiac collection.
The four-door is one of three prototypes the iPhone manufacturer announced this week.
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a Florida traffic stop, revealing four human trafficking passengers he was transporting, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Mario Antonio Padilla-Aguilar, 24, faces multiple charges of human trafficking, no valid driver license, no vehicle registration and altered temporary tag, said the FHP’s Sgt. Steve Gaskin. Around noon Thursday, a ...
Your Ferrari collection is not complete without this car.
Rivian, the electric truck startup that launched production last month at its downstate Normal factory, has put its R1T pickup to the test in grueling settings from the Colorado Rockies to the Nevada desert. In Chicago, drivers want to know how the $73,000 electric truck will handle Chiberian winters, vehicle-swallowing potholes and the daily demolition derby of rush hour traffic. Those ...
The Super Bowl champion seems to have a particular taste for high-end luxury and power.
This week, I spent two glorious fall days evaluating dozens of cars, trucks and SUVs on the roads near Ann Arbor, Michigan, to determine the best of the best. Why it matters: The annual comparison drive brings together 50 professional automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada who are jurors for the independent North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.I test drive new cars all year long, but t
There will be cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday but no driver in sight as racing teams mark a milestone in autonomous vehicle development.
Reuters reported in March that Sono is exploring a U.S. stock market listing that may value the company at more than $1 billion, citing people close to the matter. Sono was founded in 2016 by four friends from a small garage in Munich, and is developing the Sion, a fully-electric vehicle that has solar cells integrated into its bodywork. The car has a range of up to 305 kilometers (189.52 miles) and can be charged via solar power or from conventional power outlets.