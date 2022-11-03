Catalytic converter theft on the rise

Nov. 3—Thanksgiving three weeks away, but thieves are feasting on catalytic converters.

Law enforcement officers say the metal makes them prized parts on the black market.

In the past few weeks, police have received increased reports of theft of catalytic converters from around Ashtabula County.

Sheriff William Niemi said his department has received reports of several catalytic converter thefts.

"It seems to be going on the rise all over, not just in Ashtabula County," he said.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department is on patrol and watching for anything suspicious, Niemi said.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said this type of criminal activity has become more prevalent in recent years.

Ashtabula police and the Sheriff's Department work with junk yards to make sure they're aware of incidents where people come in to sell catalytic converters.

Scrapyards will pay $50 to $250 for catalytic converters. They, in turn, sell them to recyclers that extract the metals. It's a growing racket that should have vehicle owners on the alert, according to AAA.

Toyota Prius converters are among the most favored by thieves because they're relatively easy to remove, according to AAA.

Replacing a catalytic converter is expensive — between $1,500 and $4,000, depending on how much damage has been done.

Niemi encouraged the public to reach out to law enforcement if they see or hear suspicious activity.

"Do not hesitate to call us, because the public is our eyes," Niemi said. "We rely heavily on the public to give us information so we can help protect them."

Stell said, "Anyone found stealing or in possession of stolen catalytic converters will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) recorded an average of 108 catalytic converter thefts per month in 2018.

Thefts began climbing the following year and soared to a high of 2,347 thefts in December 2019, records show.