Catalytic converter theft suspects from Fresno, Clovis arrested in Kingsburg

Four men were arrested for suspicion of stealing catalytic converters in Kingsburg on Thursday.

According to the Kingsburg Police Department, an officer was patrolling in the area of Sunset Street and Rafer Johnson Drive when they came upon a silver Hyundai SUV parked in the road.

The officer then noticed a black Honda lifted on the driver’s side by a floor jack and a man carrying a catalytic converter in his hands while another man was entering the passenger side of the Hyundai.

The officer arrested four men who had just removed the catalytic converter from the Honda. The officer then searched the men and found five other catalytic converters, three electric power saws with charging units and a floor jack.

The suspects were identified as Fresno residents Rathsamy Oudone 41, Rasamy Ungh Lasy 46, Munvong Bounmy, 42; and Clovis resident Vang Peng Zeng, 34.

All four were booked into the Fresno County Jail for grand theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

The catalytic converter was returned to the owner of the Honda.