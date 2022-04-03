Catalytic converter theft suspects try to run over officers at theater, Texas cops say

Two off-duty police officers opened fire on a trio of accused catalytic converter thieves who were trying to run them over in a movie theater parking lot, Texas police say.

The officers both work at a Houston-area school district — New Caney Independent School District — but were providing security at a movie theater for extra income on the night of Saturday, April 2, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Around 10:45 p.m., customers at ShowBiz Cinemas in Humble told the officers that there were people in the parking lot trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles, KRIV reported. They found the three men and confronted them, and the situation escalated.

The suspects attempted to hit the off-duty officers with a car, and the officers shot at the vehicle, Gonzalez said in a tweet.

One officer was injured when a bullet ricocheted and hit his leg, Gonzalez said. He was taken to a hospital and released the morning of Sunday, April 3, KPRC reported.

The suspects got away, according to Gonzalez. They were seen driving a dark gray sedan.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The New Caney ISD Police Department told KPRC in a statement that the officers will be put on administrative leave during an internal investigation, which it said is “standard procedure.”

A Harris County deputy was shot and killed by suspected catalytic converter thieves just days earlier, on March 31, McClatchy News reported.

Off-duty Deputy Darren Almendarez was grocery shopping with his wife and saw the theft in progress as they walked out of the store, McClatchy reported.

He confronted three suspects, and a shootout followed. The deputy struck two of the suspects, but he was hit as well and died at a Houston hospital.

