Catalytic converter thefts ‘aggressive’ throughout SLO, police warn

An “aggressive” number of catalytic converter thefts took place in San Luis Obispo over the past week, police say.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, 11 converters had been stolen from vehicles around the city as of Tuesday.

Two were taken from Honda Elements, and nine from Toyota Priuses, according to the agency.

“Catalytic converter theft this last week has been aggressive throughout the city,” city police tweeted Tuesday.

Police are asking people to remain vigilant and to call 911 if they hear or see suspicious activity around vehicles.