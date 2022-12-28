Catalytic converter thefts among biggest Northeast Ohio crime trends in 2022

Dec. 27—As 2022 nears conclusion, local police chiefs took a look back at crimes that increased in their community, with catalytic converter thefts being one of the biggest problems of the past year.

According to Madison Township Chief Matthew Byers, in 2022 the biggest crime upswings in his community involved catalytic converter thefts and self-checkout thefts.

Catalytic converters are located within the exhaust system of all gasoline- and diesel-powered motor vehicles. The precious metals contained in the converters make them a popular target for thieves.

"Throughout the past year our officers and detective bureau have spent a great deal of time reporting, investigating and prosecuting catalytic converter thefts," Byers said. "These crimes are extremely frustrating and costly for the victims. Everyone with a motor vehicle is a potential victim."

Byers said another crime on the upswing in 2022 was retail theft at self-checkouts.

"The proliferation of self-checkout registers at many retail and grocery stores has led to an increase in their abuse, with many believing that they can defeat these scanners by not scanning certain items or under scanning with the bar code of a less expensive item," Byers said. "However, security technology and advanced cameras have made it very difficult to get away with these thefts. Loss prevention personnel are often able to tie together numerous thefts from a single suspect leading to multiple charges."

Byers said the investigations and prosecutions also take a substantial amount of time and resources from both the police and stores. It ties up first responders and most likely leads to higher prices. Eventually, these store losses are passed on to the consumer.

"This makes us all victims, not just the retail vendor involved," Byers said.

Eastlake Police Chief Larry Reik also said catalytic converter thefts are a problem in his city along with stolen cars and trailers.

Another trend in Eastlake over the past year is more Internet fraud involving PayPal and other gift cards.

Reik said people call the victim and either sell them on a new venture or threaten with government action. They buy cards and send pictures of the back to the scammers which renders them valueless.

"We have encouraged people to reach out to us with any questions before they proceed and if something seems too good to be true it normally is," Reik said. "We need to be vigilant and keep our valuables locked up and to always have our cars locked overnight. This along with proper lighting can assist many in not being a victim of a crime."

Willoughby Police Chief James Schultz said stolen autos and stolen catalytic converters, along with issues at local motels were among the trends on the upswing for the city.

Schultz said about eight years ago, Willoughby experienced a higher than normal amount of home burglaries.

The department worked with a number of other jurisdictions and with some investigative work and creativity by detectives and Mentor Police detectives, they learned who was involved and caught them in the act. At that time, the people responsible had been involved in hundreds of burglaries throughout Northeast Ohio.

The current issue with catalytic converter thefts is a different problem.

"This time, we've traced many of these theft incidents back to the people responsible, but there's so many involved and so many that live outside our county, that it's been challenging for many agencies to deal with," Schultz said. "The suspects stealing the catalytic converters are extremely fast at their work. We've seen how a theft can occur in less than a couple of minutes. We're hoping that with changes to state legislation, it might help end this crime issue."

"Fighting against auto thefts and thefts of catalytic converters has to be a partnership with our community," Schultz added. "Unfortunately, we've seen too many times this year alone that people forget to lock their cars or trucks or they leave the keys or key fob inside the vehicle.

"Cars must be locked up," he added. "Don't give someone an opportunity to steal your vehicle. If you're parking your car outside, make sure the area is well lit. Invest in a home surveillance system to keep watch on your home and cars. They're inexpensive and you can get notifications on movement in view of the camera."

Schultz said for almost two years, the department has been focusing extra efforts at some of the city's motels. With grant money, they've been able to do specialized patrols to fight the crime that has increased at these motels.

"With our motels being along a major interstate, this brings in drug trafficking, theft, human trafficking, sexual assaults and other crimes," Schultz said. "We want travelers visiting our city to have a safe stay.

"We've asked our motels to make investments to help make their locations safer," he added. "Improve landscaping, invest in video surveillance, make improvements on the buildings, inside and out, increase the rates, do not allow long-term stays, take credit cards instead of cash, educate staff, and report crimes and/or suspicious activities. All these actions can decrease the criminal activity and improve the quality of stay.

"We've seen some improvements at times, but we're not satisfied with the total results," Schultz added. "We've worked with our Law Department and city government to create a nuisance ordinance to keep the motels accountable. We'll continue to do what we need to do to make sure these locations are safe locations."

Mentor and Kirtland reported their respective police departments did not experience a substantial uptick in any particular crime in 2022.

Mayfield Heights Police Chief Anthony Mele said his department has seen a large increase in altered stolen checks.

"We've had dozens of these cases in the second half of this year," Mele said. "Our Detective Bureau has worked tirelessly following up on these cases. It has resulted in several arrests and our investigation is ongoing.

"This type of crime is taking place through Northeast Ohio. We encourage people to pay bills online if possible. If they are going to mail a check, drop the envelope off inside the post office rather than at the mailbox."

Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel said thefts of automobiles was a concern in 2022. In November, the department reported five stolen vehicles, three of which were Kias.

Wetzel added another big concern in 2022 was the theft of mail and subsequent check fraud.