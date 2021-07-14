Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Broomfield, especially in Hondas

Brooklyn Dance, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·3 min read

Jul. 14—Almost 100 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in Broomfield in the first six months of this year.

The theft has been on the rise statewide and across the country. The Broomfield Police Department only started tracking the thefts this year because they were so minimal in previous years.

Of the 95 reported stolen catalytic converters in Broomfield, 23 have been off of Honda Elements, Broomfield police Sgt. Dan Fessenden said Monday.

Catalytic converters can be removed from under a car in less than a minute with a reciprocating saw. A small filter coated in precious metals is what those stealing the part are after, which is ultimately sold on the black market or to a salvage yard for hundreds or thousands of dollars. Fessenden said catalytic converters in Honda vehicles contain larger amounts of the precious metals, and Honda Elements are higher off the ground and easier to get under, making them more targetable.

On Sunday, catalytic converters were reported stolen from two Honda Elements at FlatIron Crossing Mall, 1 West FlatIron Crossing Drive, between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Fessenden said there have been seven reported thefts of the car part at the mall this year, and each was off a Honda vehicle.

"They are extremely on the rise," Fessenden said of catalytic converter thefts in Broomfield, acknowledging there isn't much the department can do to prevent or combat the thefts.

"It would be a shot in the dark to put a car in the right spot," he said.

For residents who own Honda vehicles, Fessenden suggested seeing if an auto shop can weld a plate over the catalytic converter to prevent the theft or park the vehicle inside or in a well-traveled area.

Of the close to 100 reported thefts, Broomfield police have applied for one warrant on an individual in connection to the stolen parts.

"I don't think we've been able to tie catalytic converter thefts that we've come across back to a specific victim," Fessenden said. "We'd have to prove that they stole them, and in our jurisdiction."

That connection is virtually impossible since catalytic converters don't have any identifying information attached.

On July 1, AAA Colorado announced a partnership with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority and other state and law enforcement partners to help combat the growing issue.

Through its network of more than 150 automotive repair facilities across the state, AAA announced it is applying non-removable, chemically etched identification numbers to catalytic converters on vehicles brought in for regular repair or maintenance at no cost.

"Those serial numbers will then be entered into a theft prevention database — searchable by law enforcement, salvage yards and recyclers — to ensure the catalytic converter isn't stolen," a news release from AAA reads. "The installation process takes only a few minutes, and the vehicles will also be equipped with window stickers to warn would-be-thieves of the new theft deterrent."

The release states that according to data from Colorado State Patrol, there were 151 catalytic converters reported stolen in 2019 to Colorado law enforcement agencies and 930 reported in 2020. As of July 1, there have been 2,485 reported catalytic converter thefts in the state, "a 1,556% increase over 2019 with fully half of the year still ahead," the release notes.

While the etched serial numbers may help track down catalytic converters, Fessenden said he doesn't see how it will prevent thefts from occurring. He said he thinks statewide legislation is needed to regulate the selling of scrap metals.

For additional details on the AAA program or to see the list of participating shops, visit colorado.aaa.com/catalytic.

------

Participating Broomfield shops

* Rocky Mountain Tire & Auto, 2005 West Midway Blvd.

* Stang Auto Tech, 7202 West 116th Ave.

* Colorado Emissions Technical Center, 11609 Teller St.

