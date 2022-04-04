Catalytic converter thefts rose more than 200% in KY last year. How to avoid them.

In a span of 23 days, two Lexington suspects allegedly stole more than $41,000 worth of catalytic converters earlier this year.

Between January and February, the Lexington Police Department received 23 reports of stolen catalytic converters, according to court documents. The loss of the converters was valued at $41,597.88, and the damage done to the vehicles cost an extra $7,198.27.

Police later connected Adam Carter, 26, and Nicholas Slone, 30, to the alleged crimes and charged each of them with multiple counts of criminal mischief, according to court records.

The thefts were one instance of a growing problem: catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in recent years, according to police. Lexington is not the only location experiencing an increase. Lexington police say catalytic converter theft cases increased 234% across Kentucky from 2020 to 2021.

Lexington detectives alone have solved more than 100 cases involving these thefts since January 2021. Twenty individuals have been charged in those cases, police said.

Catalytic converters have risen in value recently due to the rising prices of platinum, palladium, and rhodium, all of which are present in catalytic converters. The Lexington Police Department has detectives who specifically specialize in catalytic converter theft investigations.

Police also gave out some tips to prevent the theft of catalytic converters.

Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device in your vehicle.

Engrave your vehicle VIN (vehicle identification number) and phone number into your catalytic converter or paint your catalytic converter a bright color.

Park in a well-lit area. If parking in public areas, try to park near fixed objects that limit ground clearance around the vehicle.

Install motion-activated lights and security cameras.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts to contact the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.