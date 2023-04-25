Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed. Here's how Texas lawmakers hope to fight back

The Texas Senate has approved a series of bills designed to crack down on a spike in catalytic converter thefts.

Senate Bill 224, SB 432 and SB 465 were created after Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez was shot and killed while trying to stop three men from stealing the catalytic converter on his personal vehicle in March 2022. His wife Flor Zarzoza-Almendarez witnessed the fatal shooting.

“I shouldn't be living in fear," said Zarzoza-Almendarez in emotional testimony before the Senate Criminal Justice Committee last month. "I am not going to give up. I'm not. My husband gave up his life for me, and not just me, for the community."

Several Texas cities, including Austin, have had catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in recent years. There were 271 catalytic converter thefts in Austin this year through March, according to data Austin police provided to the American-Statesman. In 2019, the city had 27 reported catalytic converter thefts, according to Austin police Commercial Burglary Unit data.

Crime rings target the converters because they contain three valuable metals — platinum, palladium and rhodium — which can be sold to recycling facilities for cash, officials have said.

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, estimated that catalytic converter thefts in 2022 amounted to over $100 million in losses statewide.

After Almendarez’s killing last year, the Houston City Council passed an outright ban on the sale of used emission-control devices.

The three bills — which have been combined under SB 224 — would make catalytic converter thefts a felony offense across Texas. The proposal would also increase criminal penalties if the thief were in possession of a firearm.

The Senate approved the bill April 3 and it has been accepted for consideration by the House, where the proposal on Thursday received a favorable vote by the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.

Several recycling companies and industry dealers have testified in favor of the bills, which would create a list of businesses that are allowed to possess catalytic converters separate from a vehicle.

‘We’re not going to give up’

Parker Howard, who drives a Toyota Prius, said he and several people he knows have had their catalytic converter stolen in Austin.

“I woke up and go to my car one morning, start it, and after a few seconds it makes a loud sound I’ve never heard before,” Howard said. “I look it up on Google and sure enough, ‘Prius catalytic converter thefts’ is the first thing that came up.”

Howard said he believes his catalytic converter was stolen overnight when he parked his car on a low-lit street in West Campus. When he visited a local mechanic shop, he was placed on a two-week waiting list to replace the stolen parts due to their high demand.

To avoid a catalytic converter theft, Austin police recommend that vehicle owners install a converter lock, etch your vehicle’s VIN number onto the converter, and try to park in heavily populated, well-lit areas.

Zarzoza-Almendarez testified that she recently attended a Harris County court hearing for a separate catalytic converter theft in which the three suspects were caught with weapons in their trunk. They were released on bond, she said, and ended her testimony before the Senate Criminal Justice Committee by saying her husband told her to “never give up.”

“You give us the energy we need,” said Sen. Dean Whitmire, D-Houston. “We’re not going to give up.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Here's the Texas Legislature plans to fight catalytic converter thefts