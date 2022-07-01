Catalytic converter thefts top indictments

Jun. 30—Several people were indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury last week in connection with the rash of catalytic converter thefts across the county.

Defendants in those cases and all others listed are to appear in Criminal Court Wednesday, July 6, for arraignment before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie.

The following persons were indicted in connection catalytic converters:

—Joshua Randall Presley, theft of property up to $1,000 occurring on Oct. 10, 2020, and alleged during investigation by CPD's Det. Tim Vandever. Also, possession of a catalytic converter occurring on March 28 and alleged during CCSO investigation by Deputies Jacob Moore, Anthony Thompson, Tashua Stone and Investigator Tom Howard. Also, burglary and theft of property of more than $10,000 occurring Feb. 12 and alleged during CCSO Investigation into theft of catalytic converters conducted by Investigator Bo Kollros and Deputy Thomas Henderson. Also, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on April 5 and alleged during CCSO investigation by Investigators Gary Green and Bobby Moore. Also, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on March 11, involving catalytic converters and alleged by CCSO Investigator Gary Green. Also, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on March 27 and March 30 and alleged during theft of five catalytic converters investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green and Deputy Tausha Stone. Also, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on April 3 and alleged during investigation by CCSO Investigator Gary Green and Deputies Jacob Moore, Tashua Stone and Anthony Thompson into theft of catalytic converters from South Cumberland Utility District.

—Albert Keith Griffin, theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism of more than $10,000 occurring April 7, alleged during CPD investigation by Dets. Tim Vandever, Tyrel Lorenz and Ptl. Josh Mangas and involving catalytic converters belonging to five victims.

—Amberly Nichole Hassler, theft of property of up to $1,000 occurring on April 8, alleged during investigation by CPD Det. Tim Vandever, Sgt. Chrystal Massey and Ptl. Joshua Mangas.

—Joseph David Sadula, theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism of more than $10,000 occurring April 7, alleged during CPD investigation by Dets. Tim Vandever, Tyrel Lorenz and Ptl. Josh Mangas and involving catalytic converters belonging to five victims.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that hears evidence and determines there is enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further review.

Other burglary and theft indictments returned include:

Burglary/theft

—Joshua Randall Presley, theft of merchandise up to $1,000 occurring March 24. alleged during CPD's Sgt. Chrystal Massey and Ptl. Corey Kelsch's investigation at Rural King. Also, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on April 5 and alleged during CCSO investigation by Investigators Gary Green and Bobby Moore.

And, burglary and theft of property of more than $10,000 alleged to have occurred Nov. 8-11, 2019, and investigated by CCSO Investigators David Hamby, Bo Kollros, Gary Green, Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Fairfield Glade Police Officer Fatima Pena.

—Michael Andrew Feustel, aggravated burglary and theft of more than $1,000 occurring on June 11 and June 20, 2021, alleged during an investigation by CCSO Investigator Bo Kollros and Deputy Morgan Alvarez and involving a residential burglary and theft cell phones, to VAPE units, pressure washer and gaming systems.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., aggravated burglary occurring on Nov. 13, 2021 and alleged by CCSO Deputy Sarah Smith during investigation into a residential break-in.

—Timothy Sean Flynn, aggravated burglary, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, occurring on March 2 and alleged during an investigation by CCSO Deputies Dakota Rucker, Eli Tollett and Sam Reed during a probe into break-ins of a residence and storage shed during which a grinder, router and other tools were stolen.

—Cortney Rae Maynor, burglary occurring on June 8, 2021, and alleged during probe into a storage building break-in investigated by CCSO Deputies Dakota Rucker, Jacob Moore and Kobe Cox and former Deputy Sgt. Kevin Davis.

—Chance Lee Howard, theft of property of up to $1,000 occurring on Feb. 13 and alleged to have occurred involving cash and merchandise at Mr. Zip's.

—John Collin Phipps, theft of property of merchandise of up to $1,000 occurring on Dec. 23, 2021, and alleged during CPD Ptl. Amy Sherrill's investigation into the theft of six V ATV items, two bicycles and a comforter set. Also, theft of property of more than $2,500 occurring on June 22-23, 2021 and alleged during CCSO Investigator Gary Green's investigation into theft of skidder chains.

—Timothy Allen Norris, theft of property occurring on May 12, 2021, and alleged during investigation into theft of Saturn Vue conducted by CCSO Bobby Moore.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of up to $1,000 occurring on July 29, 2021, and alleged during CCSO Deputy Dustin Jackson during investigation into theft of chainsaw. Also, theft of property of up to $1,000 on July 27, 2021, and alleged during CCSO Deputy Dustin Jackson's investigation into the theft of a welder and chainsaw.

—Ashton Lanae Smith, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on Oct. 2, 2020, and alleged during investigation theft of $55 cash, a Samsung Notebook 9, bank cards and personal identification conducted by CPD's Det. Kevin Wood

—Kayleen Danielle Luna, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on Oct. 17 and 29, 2021, alleged during CCSO Deputies Rod Jackson's investigation into theft of furniture and household items from a rental property.

—Brandon Wyatt Barnes, theft of up to $1,000 occurring on Jan. 1, and alleged by CCSO Investigator David Hamby and Deputy Sarah Smith during probe into theft of two kayaks and an edger. Also, theft of up to $1,000, forgery and criminal impersonation occurring on Dec. 2, 2021, and alleged during CPD's Ptls. Joshua Mangas and Shade Foster's investigation into the passing of a stolen and forged check in the amount of $2,100.

