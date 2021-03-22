Catalytic converter thefts and what vehicle owners should know

Mar. 22—Why risk setting off a security system by stealing the whole vehicle when you can grab the catalytic converter with the help of a chop saw or a flame cutter in 10 minutes or less and be gone without anyone the wiser?

Thousands of catalytic converters are being stolen across the United States each day according to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI). The payoff can range from a quick $50 to worthwhile $400 to a lucrative $825.

Catalytic converters were introduced by the automotive industry in 1975 when the United States Clean Air Act required a 75% decrease in the emissions of all new model vehicles. Their function is to convert harmful engine exhaust gases like carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide into less-toxic pollutants.

Converters are stolen for the precious metals they contain — platinum, palladium and rhodium — which are currently trading for all-time high prices. Rhodium has increased approximately 50% since the beginning of the year.

Auto repair shops like Pebble Lake Auto near Fergus Falls are called on to replace missing converters.

"We've had some theft replacements and then we also replace them because they wear out or they break apart or they get plugged," said Pebble Lake's Adam Formo. "I would say it's a problem (but) a big problem? I don't know," Formo said. "I think Fargo is worse, Minneapolis is worse."

Fergus Falls Police Department detective, Lucas Delaney has not seen a catalytic converter theft problem in the city but he is on the same page as Formo.

"Locally I haven't noticed any obvious trends regarding the thefts, however, I do believe the metro areas are experiencing," Delaney said. "Off the top of my head I am only aware of one reported incident in Fergus Falls this year. The converters seem to be fairly easy for suspects who know what they are doing to remove."

Delaney believes the going rate for a single converter is between $50 and $400. The most valuable come off hybrid vehicles.

COVID-19 restrictions have cut into the supply of the precious metals used in converters. With the supply curtailed, automotive manufacturers are being hard-pressed to supply the demand for vehicles in nations with large populations such as China.

Deputy Sheriff Greg Seim acknowledged there are more converter thefts being reported around Otter Tail County but not necessarily because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"There has been an increase, but there is no way to prove it is COVID-related," Seim told the Daily Journal.

The converter thefts that have been reported are currently under investigation according to Seim. Active investigations prevent the sheriff's office from sharing any information about the arrest of local suspects.

Catalytic converters do not have serial numbers. One way to discourage converter thefts according to the ISRI is to engrave it with at least the last eight numbers of the vehicle identification number (VIN). Another way is to engrave the vehicle's license plate number with the state or province. Engravers cost about $20. Replacing a converter can cost up to $3,000 according to the ISRI and deductible clauses in many insurance policies force vehicle owners to eat some of the cost of replacement.

Another option is to apply a safe label solution to the converter. The label will break into pieces if an attempt is made to remove it. The commercially produced marker kits also include metal etching fluid that applies the code into the metal. Even if the label is removed the etched number information will remain clearly readable for converter ownership to be quickly verified.

Bright paint will also help. By buying some high-temperature automotive-exhaust spray paint and adding it to the converter vehicle owners can send a clear message to move on.

Some of the other effective ways of discouraging converter theft is to:

—Park in a garage or secured area.

—Install a bright motion sensor.

—Put on an anti-theft device.

—Lock the vehicle and set an alarm.

—Park fleet vehicles and minimally used vehicles in a secured, well-lift yard.