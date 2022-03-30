Search on for catalytic converter thief; police say say he fired a gun when confronted in Wallingford

Police are warning people to try to avoid confronting thieves after a shot was fired during a Wallingford catalytic converter theft.

No one was injured during the weekend theft, which police said involved a brown, 2011 or newer Honda Accord that may have had a Massachusetts license plate. They released a surveillance picture from the scene.

It happened at 69 South Turnpike Road about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, police said. A victim saw what was going on and interrupted the theft, after which one of the three male thieves wearing ski masks chambered and fired a round from a handgun. The thieves left in the brown car.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Wallingford Det. Kajtor at 203-294-2846. (Case number: 22-8168).

Wallingford police warned people to call 911 when they see a crime taking place or, better yet, when they suspect a crime is about to happen.

“It’s always best to let police handle a dangerous situation, however, always use extreme caution when making a decision to confront someone committing a crime,” they said.

Connecticut and other states have been plagued by catalytic converter thieves, who slide under cars, buses and trucks and saw off the emissions-cleaning car part, which contains valuable, precious metals. Just Monday, Manchester police arrested a New Britain man who they suspect stole 24 converters from cars at Lynch Toyota on Tolland Turnpike in January.

Police said the getaway car used by the man, Joanberto Rivera, 22, matches the description of the car used in similar thefts in East Hartford, Farmington, Southington, Bristol and Vernon, police said.

The Wallingford catalytic converter theft is one of a spate of car crimes that led to gunfire in the past two years. In Plainville on July 22, 2020, a would-be car thief fired a gun into the air when the homeowner approached. In Chester on March 28, 2021, in Simsbury on June 28 and in Glastonbury on July 7, residents were shot at while confronting thieves in their driveways in the pre-dawn darkness.

And in Hartford on July 25, a resident survived being shot through the thigh when he confronted someone breaking into his car, police said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.