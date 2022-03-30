Search on for catalytic converter thief; police say say he fired a gun when confronted in Wallingford

Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
·2 min read

Police are warning people to try to avoid confronting thieves after a shot was fired during a Wallingford catalytic converter theft.

No one was injured during the weekend theft, which police said involved a brown, 2011 or newer Honda Accord that may have had a Massachusetts license plate. They released a surveillance picture from the scene.

It happened at 69 South Turnpike Road about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, police said. A victim saw what was going on and interrupted the theft, after which one of the three male thieves wearing ski masks chambered and fired a round from a handgun. The thieves left in the brown car.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Wallingford Det. Kajtor at 203-294-2846. (Case number: 22-8168).

Wallingford police warned people to call 911 when they see a crime taking place or, better yet, when they suspect a crime is about to happen.

“It’s always best to let police handle a dangerous situation, however, always use extreme caution when making a decision to confront someone committing a crime,” they said.

Connecticut and other states have been plagued by catalytic converter thieves, who slide under cars, buses and trucks and saw off the emissions-cleaning car part, which contains valuable, precious metals. Just Monday, Manchester police arrested a New Britain man who they suspect stole 24 converters from cars at Lynch Toyota on Tolland Turnpike in January.

Police said the getaway car used by the man, Joanberto Rivera, 22, matches the description of the car used in similar thefts in East Hartford, Farmington, Southington, Bristol and Vernon, police said.

The Wallingford catalytic converter theft is one of a spate of car crimes that led to gunfire in the past two years. In Plainville on July 22, 2020, a would-be car thief fired a gun into the air when the homeowner approached. In Chester on March 28, 2021, in Simsbury on June 28 and in Glastonbury on July 7, residents were shot at while confronting thieves in their driveways in the pre-dawn darkness.

And in Hartford on July 25, a resident survived being shot through the thigh when he confronted someone breaking into his car, police said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

    Israel's Brain.Space, a four-year-old startup that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS). Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain.Space, the company said on Monday. The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station, will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.

  • This ‘gorgeous’ concert venue overlooking Boise was private. Until now. First show? May

    Country-rock band Reckless Kelly played for about 1,100 people there last summer at a birthday event, but it has space for a larger crowd.

  • Police: Innocent person injured in gunfight between two cars in downtown Orlando

    Investigators said the innocent victim was hit by gunfire as suspects from two separate cars were shooting at each other.

  • Catalytic converter thefts pose nationwide problem

    Catalytic converters contain precious metals that criminals can sell to scrap yards in minutes, posing a threat to drivers everywhere.

  • New cancer immunotherapy fails in first Roche trial

    (Reuters) -A highly anticipated new cancer immunotherapy by Roche failed to slow the progression of an aggressive form of lung cancer, the Swiss drug maker said on Wednesday, boding ill for a range of rival drug developers working on similar compounds. The Skyscraper 2 trial was the first to produce results in the final stage of clinical testing in a class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT, which Roche and its U.S. unit Genentech have pioneered. Roche said it would continue the trial programme for the drug, known as tiragolumab, against various other cancer types.

  • French retail giant says its Russian stores will stay open as Ukraine's foreign minister calls for boycott

    The CEO of Auchan, Yves Claude, said the brand would remain operational in both Russia and Ukraine, French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

  • USPS audit finds nearly 40,000 pieces of undelivered mail at two Columbus post offices

    The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General in January conducted audits of three local post office branches and a distribution center.

  • BioNTech to expand trial programme for more anti-Omicron vaccine options

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BioNTech has expanded an ongoing clinical trial programme to develop new vaccines and patterns of administration for better protection against the dominant Omicron coronavirus variant. The enlargement of its trial programme with partner Pfizer, initially unveiled in January, comes as global COVID-19 cases are on the rise and protection against infection from its established Comirnaty vaccine has waned, though protection against severe cases of the disease remains. BioNtech boosted the number of participants in the trial - in which participants' blood will be monitored for immune responses - to 2,150 from the 1,420 announced in January.

  • Thieves took over $200,000 in checks from USPS mailboxes. What to do if it happens to you.

    Investigators said thieves opened the mailboxes using a key stolen in a previous robbery, then they search the mail looking for checks.

  • Ex-U.S. Marine launches hunger strike in Russian jail - parents

    Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has begun a hunger strike in a Russian jail to protest at being put in solitary confinement and not receiving proper medical care despite fears he has tuberculosis, his parents said on Wednesday. His parents said that Reed, who is in a prison in the region of Mordovia, was exposed to an inmate with active tuberculosis in December, but that their son had not been tested for the illness despite his health rapidly deteriorating. He was put in a prison hospital for 10 days, but then returned to the prison last week without having received "meaningful medical care beyond an X-ray which was taken incorrectly", they said.

  • First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, March 30 - Morning

    Meteorologist Alyssa Pejic is tracking our next frontal system after warm days in the First Alert Forecast.

  • Atlanta police launch program to track repeat offenders

    Atlanta police will establish a Repeat Offender Tracking Unit under a partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Atlanta Police Foundation.Driving the news: Mayor Andre Dickens said Tuesday during a news conference that about 30% of the arrests made each week by police are repeat offenders — people who have at least three felony convictions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Stretch of I-81 in Pennsylvania reopens after deadly pileup

    A stretch of an interstate highway in Pennsylvania reopened early Wednesday, days after a snow squall led to a deadly pileup that killed at least three people and injured dozens more. The northbound lanes on Interstate 81 reopened just after midnight after crews finished clearing the crash site, state police tweeted. The southbound side had reopened hours after Monday's multivehicle wreck.

  • Nicki Minaj Enlists Fivio Foreign For ‘We Go Up’

    The track follows the rap queen’s latest singles ‘Bussin’ and ‘Do We Have A Problem?’

  • Former Yale administrator stole $40 million, pretending to buy computer equipment for the university. Instead, she bought a fleet of luxury cars, and several houses

    Jamie Petrone estimated that 90% of all computer equipment orders she made for Yale’s medical school over eight years were bogus.

  • A Ukrainian woman recounts being raped by Russian soldiers who killed her husband: 'Shall we kill her or keep her alive?'

    "They both raped me one after the other," the woman told The Times. "They didn't care that my son was in the boiler room crying."

  • ‘Liberal Terminator’ Says His Disgusting Rants Are Protected Free Speech. Judge Says Hell No.

    CBS8 San DiegoA California judge didn’t buy a San Diego man’s argument that his violent online tirades against people of color are protected under the First Amendment.And now, Timothy Caruthers won’t be eligible to purchase or own a handgun for at least two years, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Richard Whitney ruled last week.“The Court concludes the purchase of a semi-automatic handgun, combined with the evidence of very egregious racial threats, advocacy of violence towards minority gro

  • Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

    Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle. Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach. ”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said Sunday after the shooting.

  • New Audio Shows Florida Officer Threatened Black Man Before Choking Cop Who Intervened

    Audio released last week reveals that Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease got increasingly aggressive with a suspect before attacking a junior colleague.

  • Two cousins, 12 and 14, killed while playing with gun on Instagram Live, family says

    Two young cousins from Missouri were livestreaming when one fatally shot the other before killing herself, police and a relative of the victims said.