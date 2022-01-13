Catalytic converter thieves indicted in Boyd

Jan. 13—CATLETTSBURG — A trio of suspected catalytic converter bandits were among the many folks indicted Wednesday by a Boyd County grand jury.

Bethany N. Sturm, 30, of Ashland, Daniel W. Kinder, 25, of Catlettsburg, and Steven L. Clark, 44, of Ashland, were indicted each on one count of theft of vehicle parts between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

The three were apprehended in the early hours on New Year's Eve after Ashland Police received a call for reports of some activity around a person's Jeep. Officers were able to find the trio and took them into custody.

Police said they stole catalytic converter, a very valuable part of the car's exhaust system.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—John R. Seiler, 49, of Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of third-degree criminal trespassing, one count of first-offense simple possession of cocaine and one count of first-offense simple possession of methamphetamine.

—Mi-Aimee M. Bryan, 27, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Dustin Carver, 41, of Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Keith A. Wilson, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Jeremy M. Dockins, 42, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of second-degree burglary and one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—David J. Frazier, 40, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police.

—Matthew P. Hinkle, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-offense simple possession of meth.

—Demetrius D. Swopes, 29, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of second-degree escape and one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

—Cody D. Gollihue, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Scott S. Moore, 40, of Ironton, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense trafficking in between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of driving without a license and one count of simple possession of a third-degree substance.

—Randel B. Rybak, 46, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense facilitation to traffic heroin, one count of first-offense trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.

—James C. Middleton, 42, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of second-degree escape and one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

—William J. Burgess, 56, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief.

—Marvin S. Hogsten, 49, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.

—Randy L. Chaffin, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—John W. Henry, 63, of Westwood, was indicted on one count of driving on a suspended license due to DUI (third offense) and theft by deception less than $500 in value.

—Felicia Y. Elliott, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree escape.

—Timothy S. Pinkerman, 42, of Catlettsburg, Devin C. Thurmer, 23, of Wheelersburg, and Chassity Lewis, 38, of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants in a drug case. Each was indicted on a count of first-offense possession of a first-degree drug. Additionally, Lewis and Thurmer were indicted on one count of public intoxication.

