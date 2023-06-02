Catalytic converter thieves in NJ target this vehicle make, police say

Central Jersey is not immune to the national epidemic of catalytic converter thefts.

South Brunswick police are stepping up efforts to battle the thefts of the valuable vehicle equipment after 29 thefts were reported in the last 10 days of May.

The vehicle of preference appears to be Hondas, police said.

"The catalytic converter problem in New Jersey is at epidemic levels," said South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka, adding his department is partnering with county and state law enforcement agencies to track the suspects but there are multiple crews operating throughout New Jersey.

Catalytic converters, which resemble a metal hot water bottle, are found in the car’s underbody as part of the exhaust system.

Catalytic converters, which play a vital role in combating air pollution, contain precious metals like rhodium, palladium and platinum. Each converter contains several grams of each metal which are sold to scrap yards.

The converters can be clipped off a car in minutes.

Hayducka is frustrated by the scrap yards throughout the metropolitan area who buy these converters.

“No legitimate business is having someone walking in at 6 a.m. with a trunk full of catalytic converters and thinks this is legitimate,” the chief said.

Capt. Jeff Russo, the head of South Brunswick Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, said the majority of thefts take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

South Brunswick police have twice encountered the suspects but each time they fled police at high speeds, creating a risk to the public.

“These suspects have no concern for public safety and will recklessly endanger everyone for a few hundred dollars,” Hayducka said.

He said residential neighborhoods have been targeted.

“I encourage every resident to call 911 at the first sign of any problems. Residents have already made a number of calls and we have created saturation patrols to increase our detection. There is no one answer to the problem, but collectively we make a difference,” Hayducka said.

