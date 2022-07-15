Catalytic converters, fentanyl seized by state police following traffic stop in Bath Twp.

BATH TWP. – Two people were arrested Thursday after police found narcotics and five stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop.

A 35-year-old suspect from Lansing and a 53-year-old suspect from Laingsburg were being held in the Clinton County Jail pending formal charges, Michigan State Police said Friday in a news release.

Police found narcotics and five suspected stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop in Bath Township on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Troopers recovered cocaine and fentanyl, along with the converters, which are part of a vehicle's exhaust system and contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. Thieves often target them because of their high scrap value.

A photo released by police suggests cordless power tools also were found in the vehicle.

Police said the traffic stop happened in Bath Township but released no other details.

