Catalytic converters seized following two-county pursuit

Jun. 14—The driver of a 2010 Acura TSX that fled from Crossville Police attempting to stop the vehicle because of recent catalytic converter thefts in the area faces two charges.

Investigation into the thefts is continuing.

Shayne Dewitte, 40, 620 W. Stevens St., Cookeville, is charged with felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

Police seized from his vehicle two catalytic converters that had been cut off other vehicles, a Sawzall, battery and charger and two Sawzall blades, according to Ptl. Keyton Hartun's report.

On May 30 around 2:41 a.m., Harthun wrote Ptl. Koby Wilson spotted a vehicle matching the description of a car involved in the thefts of catalytic converters unoccupied and parked at the Waffle House off N. Main St.

Hartun and St. John Karlsven arrived on the scene as a man was observed walking to the vehicle and getting into the driver's seat. Wilson attempted to get the driver to stop, but the motorist fled from the parking lot onto N. Main St., and then onto the west lane of I-40.

The driver continued heading west at a high rate of speed for 17 miles to the 301 exit at Monterey. The pursuit continued onto Hwy. 70 N in Monterey to Industrial Dr. and then back onto Hwy. 70 N, back into Cumberland County.

The fleeing driver then turned onto Junior Camp Rd. and eventually back to Hwy. 70 N., Mayland Rd., and back onto Hwy. 70 N. where officers were able to use a device that flattened tires in the area of Plateau Rd.

The driver turned onto Plateau Rd. and attempted to continue to flee but he lost control and left the roadway, traveling through a mail box and coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

Assisting in the pursuit and crash investigation was the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. No one was injured in the incident.

