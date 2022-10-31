Catalytic converters get stolen

Oct. 31—MANCHESTER — Police said a total of 16 catalytic converters were stolen from a business Friday night.

Police said when employees arrived to the U-Haul on Oakland Street Saturday morning, multiple vehicles were found damaged, including six cargo vans, six box trucks, and four pickup trucks.

Police said based on an initial review of surveillance footage, three suspects appear to be involved with the thefts.

Police are actively investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 860-645-5500.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.