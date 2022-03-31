Catalytic converters stolen from Fairborn repair shop; Detectives investigating uptick in thefts

A Fairborn collision repair shop is the latest victim of catalytic converter theft.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said multiple catalytic converter were reported stolen Monday from Jim’s Collision Center on Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

While detectives said they were still looking to catch who did it, Detective Jonathan Emery told News Center 7′s Candace Price that these thefts are becoming more common.

>> Bluffton police officer killed on I-75 during high-speed pursuit; 3 suspects now in custody

“We’ve seen multiple cases where they’ve taken multiple catalytic converters,” Emery said.

He said that the thieves tend to gravitate toward vehicle storage lots.

“So that’s more of a return for their time and effort,” Emery said.

The thefts, Emery said, are increasing faster than detectives can solves them.

“We’ve had multiple cases within the last year to 6 months,” he said.

He said detectives have identified some suspects.

>> Police say they’ve identified woman who dropped off baby at hospital

“We do have at least one prior conviction in the catalytic converter theft cases in the last year,” Emery said.

Law enforcement is looking at harsher sentences for these crimes, according to Emery.

“If the vehicle is in a locked yard, building and they make entry, then there’s other charges that can come with [it],” he said.

The rise of these types of thefts can be seen in other parts of Ohio. This week, law enforcement uncovered a catalytic converter theft ring in central Ohio, just south of Columbus.

Emery said he doesn’t believe the crimes they’re seeing in Greene County are connected to one specific group.

“In this area, it is more random than organized,” he said.



