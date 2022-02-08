Catalytic converters stolen in New Philadelphia, Mineral City area

Catalytic converters were reported on Monday to have been stolen in New Philadelphia and the Mineral City area.

One was stolen from a truck belonging to the water treatment plant of the Atwood Regional Water & Sewer District, 3103 New Cumblerland Road NE, in the Mineral City area.

Another was cut from a 2014 Buick Encore on Quaker Court SE in New Philadelphia.

In other reports filed with Tuscarawas County law enforcement, a Baltic man told a deputy sheriff Saturday that someone had already filed an income tax return in his name for 2021.

A 31-year-old man taken to a New Philadelphia police station Monday afternoon damaged a buzzer, pulling the wires from the wall. He was moved to another holding area and charged with criminal mischief and violating a protection order.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Catalytic converters taken from sewage plant, residential street