Catalytic converters stolen from school bus fleet in Trumbull

An entire school bus fleet in Trumbull was disabled last week when thieves stole 76 catalytic converters from 28 parked buses, town police report.

The fleet is used by Cooperative Educational Services, a regional support center that serves students in more than a dozen towns in Fairfield County.

The damage, which happened on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, was estimated at $75,000. Each bus had two catalytic converters. CES was able to borrow enough buses that services continued undisturbed, school officials report.

Theft of catalytic converters are on the rise nationwide. The converters, which are part of a car’s emissions system, contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. A thief can saw off a converter in minutes and the converters can be sold on the black market for hundreds of dollars each.

Anyone with knowledge of the thefts should call Trumbull police at 203-261-3665.

