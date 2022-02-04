Catalytic converters stolen from vans in Enfield

Ben Crnic, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

Feb. 4—ENFIELD — Catalytic converters were stolen from town vans early Thursday at the senior center, according the town manager's office.

Eleven catalytic converters were stolen from the vehicles, known as "Magic Buses." The Public Works Department got three of the vans back up and running, and transportation services resumed by 11 a.m. Thursday.

Enfield Police said the thefts remain under investigation.

— Ben Crnic

Ben covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.

