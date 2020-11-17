Catalyze Dallas Welcomes Boeing Executive Ed Dolanski To Board Of Advisors

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyze Dallas has welcomed Ed Dolanski, former President Defense Services at Boeing Government Services, to its distinguished Board of Advisors. Dolanski retired from Boeing's $10B business earlier this year, and brings more than 30 years of experience to his role advising Catalyze, which works with defense companies like Boeing to unleash the full value and potential of their investments in innovation.

"Our Board helps us work closely with defense partners, analyzing their R&D product portfolios to identify breakthrough technology and helping strategize how we can bring them to new markets," said Joe D'Cruz, Founder and Managing Director of Catalyze Dallas. "Profound knowledge and experience like Ed's help us effectively widen the lens in evaluating the most likely commercial opportunities. On our Board, he joins a similarly accomplished group of highly esteemed business, aerospace, defense, and energy executives."

At Boeing Government Services, the largest performance-based logistics contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, Dolanski led a team of more than 13,000 employees at 295 locations. Dolanski also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviall, a Boeing subsidiary, and in various vice president roles at Raytheon Company. He serves on several private equity and startup boards, and is a member of the Texas Diversity Council Board of Directors. Other members of Catalyze's Board of Advisors serving with Dolanski include:

Frank Cappucio, Advisor to Defense Science Board, former Executive Vice President and General Manager of Skunk Works

Thomas C. Leppert, Chairman Austin Industries, former Dallas Mayor, former CEO of Kaplan and Turner Construction Company

Dr. Bobby B. Lyle, CEO of Lyco Energy, SMU Trustee (Lyle School of Engineering)

General Norton A. Schwartz (Emeritus), former Chief of Staff of the USAF (Ret.), President and CEO of Business Executives for National Security

The Honorable Heidi Shyu, Chairman of the Board for Roboteam America, former Assistant Secretary of the Army, former Vice President of Technology Strategy at Raytheon

Major General (Ret.) Keith Thurgood, Ph. D., Interim CEO for Department of Defense Community Services Reform

Robert F. Weiss, former President of Skunk Works, former Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin

Commercializing purpose-built products developed by defense companies using a proven turnkey model, Catalyze has developed its approach through decades of experience and with a dozen clients. Helping their partners see their innovations brought to commercial markets and more widely applied, the company has successfully expanded the reach of numerous technologies, twice launching successful businesses: Alpine Advanced Materials using Lockheed-developed HX5™, and Metro Aerospace with Lockheed-developed Microvanes™.

"It's incredibly rewarding to discover underutilized technologies or underperforming businesses built by our defense company partners and help realize their maximum potential," added Tricia D'Cruz, Founder and Managing Director of Catalyze Dallas. "Take HX5, which was painstakingly developed by Lockheed Martin with an R&D investment in excess of $50 million. We're continuing to advance its growth in key verticals including defense, commercial aerospace, and space across a wide variety of applications, from ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and satellites to cabin interiors, rotorcraft, and outfitting the soldier on the battlefield."

Using its proven methodology and process, Catalyze opens new markets for the products it licenses or spins out, advancing the potential for accretive profitability to the innovating defense contractor partner.

About Catalyze Dallas

Catalyze Dallas works with defense companies to unleash the full value and potential of their investments in innovation. Commercializing these products using a proven turnkey model developed through decades of experience and with a dozen clients, Catalyze helps partners see their innovations commercialized and more widely applied with an expert touch.

The Catalyze model accelerates time-to-market for key technologies, which then helps inspire and retain innovators as they realize the fulfillment of their products in actual commercial applications. Creating scalable businesses to launch intellectual property into broad markets, Catalyze Dallas ultimately facilitates technological proliferation and accretive profit with low financial and reputational risk. For more information, visit www.catalyzedallas.com.

Contact: Ariel Herr, 469-235-2708, ariel.herr@alpineam.net

