Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) dips 20% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 61% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 33% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 30% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 20% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Catapult Group International didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Catapult Group International saw its revenue grow by 15%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 61%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Catapult Group International stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Catapult Group International had a tough year, with a total loss of 61%, against a market gain of about 4.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Catapult Group International that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

