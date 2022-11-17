Catapult Group International First Half 2023 Earnings: US$0.099 loss per share (vs US$0.073 loss in 1H 2022)

Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$42.5m (up 10% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: US$22.6m (loss widened by 41% from 1H 2022).

  • US$0.099 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.073 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Catapult Group International Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 15% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 20% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Electronic industry.

The company's shares are up 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Catapult Group International (including 1 which is concerning).

