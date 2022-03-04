Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.5m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Catapult Group International

The Independent Non-Executive Director Michelle Guthrie made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$799k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.90 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.22 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Catapult Group International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$1.62 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Catapult Group International

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 21% of Catapult Group International shares, worth about AU$57m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Catapult Group International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Catapult Group International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Catapult Group International and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Catapult Group International you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

