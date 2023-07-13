'Catastrophic consequences': Russia says F-16s could lead to war with NATO. Live updates.

Moscow considers the proposed transfer of U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine a nuclear threat “fraught with catastrophic consequences” that creates the risk of a direct armed clash with NATO, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Thursday.

F-16s are capable of firing tactical nuclear weapons, and Lavrov said that “in the course of hostilities” the Russian military would be unable to determine whether F-16s it encounters are so equipped.

“The very fact of the appearance (F-16s) in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be considered by us as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere,” Lavrov told the Russian news website Lent.ru.

Almost a dozen NATO nations have agreed to provide F-16 training for Ukraine pilots expected to begin next month in Denmark and Romania. No formal plan for providing the planes to Ukraine have been announced, but the White House has said it would support transfer of the planes to Ukraine by European allies that already have them.

"The United States and its NATO satellites create risks of a direct armed clash with Russia, and this is fraught with catastrophic consequences,” Lavrov said.

Developments:

∎Russian attacks drones and missiles swept over Kyiv hours after the end of NATO's summit in Lithuania. Most were shot down, but debris killed at least one person and injured several others, Ukraine authorities said.

∎Turkey's release of five decorated Ukraine militants may doom talks aimed at extending a deal expiring Monday that allows grain to be shipped out of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned.

Polish Army veteran Slawomir Wysocki, 50, places the country's flag at a memorial site in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to honor a Polish paramedic killed in Ukraine's war against Russia.

Moscow downplays NATO summit, war struggles

Moscow's "muted response" to the NATO summit in Lithuania continues the recurring theme of downplaying setbacks on the battlefield and the diplomatic arena, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War says in its most recent assessment of the conflict. The invasion ostensibly aimed at "liberating" Ukraine's Donbas region and halting the spread of NATO. The Russian military, however, has struggled to hold territory it seized in the early days of the war. And NATO has added Finland, which shares a border of more than 800 miles with Russia, with neighbor Sweden also poised to join the alliance.

"The lack of general outcry within the Russian information space regarding developments at the NATO summit, as well as Finland’s NATO accession and Turkey’s agreement to forward Sweden’s (NATO) accession protocol, likely indicates that the Kremlin has internalized these defeats and desires to avoid dwelling on them," the assessment says.

Biden says support for Ukraine will not waver. Will Congress keep providing funds?

After President Joe Biden promised more U.S. military support for Ukraine at a NATO summit in Vilnius, he now must convince Congress to help pay for it. NATO allies and G7 nations agreed on new long-term security guarantees to Ukraine and assured Kyiv of a path into the military alliance, despite falling short of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for a clear timeline for NATO ascension. Biden said in a speech from Vilnius that the United Sates' commitment to Ukraine "will not weaken."

But skepticism is also growing in Congress, where some Republicans are threatening to strip money for Ukraine from a defense spending bill expected to provide Kyiv with crucial billions in additional military assistance.

"There's been zero accountability, zero strategy and zero plan to end the conflict from the Biden Administration," said Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. Read more here.

