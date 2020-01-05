A catastrophic crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike killed at least 5 people and injured at least 60

Screenshot Twitter/@PAoutdoorsgirl

At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township.

The mass casualty crash involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and numerous passenger cars, CBS News Radio reports. Road conditions were treacherous at the time of the crash, around 3:30 a.m.

The PA Turnpike spokesman tweeted that all turnpike lanes were closed in both directions and the closure would likely be prolonged.

One hospital treating 25 people from the crash told Trib Live the patients range from age 7 to age 52. Another hospital told CNN that one of its 11 patients is in critical condition.

A mass casualty crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left at least 5 people dead and at least 60 with injuries after a pile-up at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, CBS News Radio confirmed.

The crash involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and passenger vehicles. Road conditions were treacherous at the time of the collision, which occurred in Mount Pleasant Township, 45 minutes from Pittsburgh.

The PA Turnpike spokesman tweeted at 6 a.m. that crews were on the scene of the accident and that the turnpike was closed in both directions, which would likely be a "prolonged closure."

One hospital told CNN it was treating 11 patients from the crash, one of whom is in critical condition. Another hospital told Trib Live it was treating 25 patients ranging from age 7 to age 52 from the pile-up, and that one patient is expected to be transferred to a trauma hospital. Of those 25, nine patients are under age 18.

