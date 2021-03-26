Catastrophic damage after tornado strikes overnight in Georgia

Tim Fitzsimons and Phil Helsel
·2 min read

An overnight tornado caused catastrophic damage to a city near Atlanta after severe weather and multiple tornadoes raked both Georgia and Alabama, authorities said Friday.

The downtown area of Newnan was struck by what authorities said appeared to be a long-lasting tornado that caused EF-2 levels of damage or greater. That level brings wind speeds of 111 to 135 mph that can shift houses off their foundations, remove large sections of roofs and demolish mobile homes, among other destructive results.

NBC News affiliate WXIA reported that the high school sustained what officials described as an "overwhelming" amount of damage. The school district canceled classes Friday morning. Newnan is a city of nearly 40,000 people southwest of Atlanta.

In a tweet, Gov. Kemp said he would visit Coweta County, where Newnan is located, on Saturday to offer aid and survey the storm damage.

One person died from a medical emergency in Coweta County, and medical workers were unable to reach the area because of the severe weather, adding to the five Alabama residents who were confirmed dead Thursday after the same string of storms and tornadoes swept over that state.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, reported midday Friday that two of the confirmed tornadoes that touched down in the state were "at least" EF-2 strength.

In a news release tweeted on Friday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said two separate tornadoes had caused catastrophic damage in Ohatchee and Eagle Point.

All five Alabama deaths were in Calhoun County, whose coroner said four people died in Ohatchee — James William Geno, 72; Joe Wayne Harris, 74; Ebonique Harris, 38; and Barbara Harris, 69 — and one person, Emily Myra Wilborn, 72, died in Wellington.

NBC News affiliate WVTM reported on preliminary data that showed 19 tornadoes struck central Alabama on Thursday.

Just last week, severe weather swept through Alabama and other parts of the South, causing more than two dozen tornadoes and damaging and destroying homes.

The storms that began March 17 produced 25 tornadoes in Alabama, according to a National Weather Service survey report. Three injuries were reported in the state.

Recommended Stories

  • Major damage across Newnan as tornado hits Georgia

    Meteorologists said one large, dangerous tornado moved through Newnan, Georgia and surrounding communities in the Atlanta metro area, downing trees and power lines, and causing widespread damage. (March 26)

  • Witnesses recount deadly tornadoes in Alabama: 'It came and it took them'

    A day after violent tornadoes killed at least five people in Alabama and left residents sorting through the destruction on Friday, storm forecasters issued another "severe weather risk" warning for the U.S. South this weekend. In the wake of reports of 24 tornadoes striking Alabama and Georgia on Thursday, rough weather on Saturday could stir more tornadoes in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and the surrounding area, according to the National Weather Service. Five people were killed in Alabama, NWS reported, although it could be days before the death count is finalized.

  • Alabama, Georgia pick up the pieces after deadly tornadoes

    Chainsaws buzzed through fallen trees, stunned residents dug in the rubble that had been their homes, and neighbors rushed in to help on Friday after multiple tornadoes ripped a path of devastation across the Deep South. As many as 10 tornadoes — an estimated eight in Alabama and two in Georgia — carved a tremendous path of devastation on Thursday, uprooting 100-year-old trees, stripping roofs from houses, seriously damaging schools and businesses, and scattering treasured family possessions far and wide. All of the twisters were spawned by “supercell” thunderstorms, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

  • Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

    Alabama man loses 3 family members to tornado: "You know you hear about it every day on the news, but once it hits you, it hits you." (March 26)

  • Meteorologist learns on air that his Alabama home was struck by a tornado. ‘It’s bad’

    At least five people were killed in Alabama on Thursday as severe storms spawned tornadoes.

  • Tornadoes rumble through Alabama as another round of storms threaten the South

    It’s been only a week since tornadoes ripped through several states that are again in the path of storms.

  • 'Worst mice plague I've ever seen': Millions of rodents descend on eastern Australia

    After one of its worst wildfire seasons and a global pandemic, Australia is now facing its latest end-of-days challenge: a “monumental” plague of mice.

  • Colorado Shooter Passed Background Check before Gun Purchase

    A Colorado gun store owner said Ahmad Al-Issa, the murder suspect in custody following the supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colo., passed a state background check before buying the weapon which he used to kill ten people. Al-Issa, who was arraigned in court Thursday, purchased his AR-15 style weapon at the Eagles Nest Armory in his hometown of Arvada, a suburb of Denver. An arrest affidavit said that the purchase occurred on March 16 — six days before the shooting. The gun store owner confirmed the affidavit in a statement, adding that the purchase was approved by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and that the store “will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues.” “We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business,” John Mark Eagleton, owner of the gun store, said. “Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues,” he said. Following the shooting, President Biden urged the Senate to “immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system.” “We need to act,” Biden said during his public address. “We should also ban assault weapons in the process.”

  • Shooting leaves 7 shot, 3 listed in critical condition: Police

    Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Northern Liberties section that left seven people wounded. The shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

  • The glaring omission in Biden's first press conference

    Thursday's press conference was President Biden's first since taking office, so there was a lot of ground to cover. Even so, there were some surprising themes in which topics were addressed, and which were glaringly left out of the conversation. Biden started his White House press conference by announcing a new goal of reaching 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses within his first 100 days as president. Aside from that, there were no questions and no discussion directly related to the still-ongoing pandemic and the nation's vaccine rollout. No questions on COVID or vaccinations presented during @POTUS @JoeBiden’s first @WhiteHouse press conference of his administration. There are still major challenges with bridging the race gap with vaccinations & the impact of this pandemic on communities of color. #WhiteHouse — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 25, 2021 As CBC News' Alexander Panetta pointed out, "sometimes this stuff just happens by accident. Every reporter assumes someone else will ask something about it — and nobody does." The lack of discussion on vaccine eligibility, vaccine hesitancy, or the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that was just passed stood in contrast to the amount of time spent talking about immigration. 100 million Americans: How do I get my vaccine! This is all so confusing! When can I do my job safely? Fully vaccinated media: Lets talk border and what your plan is in 2024. https://t.co/Ei33LydKlL — Jon Walker (@JonWalkerDC) March 25, 2021 Biden fielded questions on unaccompanied minors arriving at the border, and crowded facilities holding migrants seeking asylum. He also answered questions about whether he'll run for re-election in 2024, and whether Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate. He forcefully commented on Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access. He "dodged" on eliminating the Senate filibuster, but there were no questions to dodge regarding unemployment, climate change, or gun reform. Of course, an hour-long appearance can only pack in so many questions, but Biden's first presser is likely to lead to calls for another one very soon. More stories from theweek.comFormer CDC director surprises CNN's Sanjay Gupta by revealing he believes COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan labBenny Blanco reveals he accidentally kissed Beyoncé in front of Jay-ZGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantation

  • Bindi Irwin Gives Birth to Her First Child With Husband Chandler Powell

    Bindi Irwin just welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Chandler Powell. The young couple revealed she was expecting in August with an Instagram picture of the couple holding a tiny khaki jacket, along with the caption, ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.’ Bindi and tied the knot in March of 2020.

  • U.S. needs new understanding with China or it risks conflict, Kissinger says

    The United States will have to reach an understanding with China on a new global order to ensure stability or the world will face a dangerous period like the one which preceded World War One, veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said. Kissinger, now 97, influenced some of the most important turns of the 1970s while serving as secretary of state under Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. Speaking at a Chatham House event in London via Zoom, Kissinger said the ultimate question was whether or not the United States and its Western allies could develop an understanding with China about a new global order.

  • A Key West man evaded taxes on vacation rentals, investigators said. He’s now in jail.

    A Key West man repeatedly rented out three short-term vacation properties without paying taxes on the income and without having a transient rental license, according to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.

  • Dominion files $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories

    Fox News frequently hosted the conspiracy theorists Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani after Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

  • Coyote cornered in South Carolina kitchen won’t budge — until cops deploy dog toys

    The coyote snuck in through a doggy door unnoticed.

  • A major tornado outbreak hits South, kills 5 in Alabama

    A tornado killed at least five people and injured several others in Calhoun County, Alabama, the county's coroner confirmed Thursday evening, according to NBC-affiliate WVTM13.The big picture: A major tornado outbreak featuring high-end, "violent" tornadoes is underway across the South, with cities including Birmingham and Nashville at risk of severe weather. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe latest: The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare category 5 out of 5, "high risk" for severe weather, including potentially "violent" tornadoes, mainly for northern Alabama.A large tornado struck in or close to Brent and Centreville, Alabama, around 5 p.m. local time, prompting the Weather Service to issue a "tornado emergency" and warn of potentially "catastrophic" damage. Radar showed a large amount of debris from this tornado lofted into the atmosphere in what is known as a "debris ball" signature. "What you are seeing is graphic violence," said Birmingham TV meteorologist James Spann as he described the radar shown to viewers. The National Weather Service issued a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch for much of Mississippi and Alabama through 8 p.m local time. The watch text indicates that "numerous tornadoes and several intense tornadoes" are expected in this area, along with storms containing very large hail and damaging straight-line winds.The watch area includes Jackson and Tupelo, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. Another tornado watch is in effect for southern Illinois, southern Indiana, western and central Kentucky, southeast Missouri, northeastern Mississippi and western and middle Tennessee until 11 p.m. This watch area includes Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Paducah, Kentucky.Earlier, one long-lasting severe thunderstorm tore a path across Alabama, causing significant damage.A large tornado from this storm passed south and east of Tuscaloosa at about 12:30 p.m. local time, prompting a rare "particularly dangerous situation" tornado warning. That storm then moved northeast toward Birmingham where it spawned another tornado southeast of Birmingham, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado emergency.This tornado damaged Spann's home while he was broadcasting from the TV studio. He told viewers his family was ok, though his home sustained significant damage. LARGE TORNADO ON THE GROUND FLINGING DEBRIS VIOLENT TORNADO @NWSBirmingham #ALwx pic.twitter.com/YPgRmgTog0— Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) March 25, 2021 @spann more of Eagle Point pic.twitter.com/PGOJPvbcO7— Kelli McLaughlin (@kellibrookemac) March 25, 2021 Details: The stage continues to be set for a dangerous evening in the South as warm, humid air flows north from the Gulf of Mexico, just as a pinwheeling area of low pressure at upper levels of the atmosphere moves in from the west. Fronts associated with these features are setting off multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms. Winds blowing at different speeds and/or directions with height are ensuring that storms have the propensity to rotate, putting large hail and tornadoes on the list of threats. The storms developed first in central to northern Alabama and Mississippi on Thursday afternoon, with the threat shifting north into Tennessee and parts of the Ohio Valley this evening into the overnight.Between the lines: Severe weather in this region can be especially deadly due to the housing types that are prevalent here, including large numbers of mobile homes.With thick tree cover, hills and winding roads, tornadoes that can be wrapped in areas of heavy rain can be harder to spot than twisters in the Great Plains. Nighttime tornadoes are especially deadly, in part due to the difficulty of warning residents and ensuring they reach safe shelters in time. This severe thunderstorm outbreak is forecast to continue into the evening and possibly the overnight hours. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hilton Head teen ‘left to die in the middle of the road’ after Columbia hit-and-run

    Laer Hohmann, a 2020 Hilton Head Island High graduate, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

  • `Bellwether' for unions: Amazon battle could transform Biden's labor revival

    The union drive could become a lightning rod for Democrats’ efforts to push through one of the broadest expansions of collective bargaining rights in nearly a century.

  • Pastor’s wife planned husband’s killing with man they had sex with, Oklahoma cops say

    A pastor’s wife is charged in her husband’s death, police say.

  • Biden takes the long view: 'It's a matter of timing,' he says of presidency, agenda

    Faced with an unprecedented array of crises, from the coronavirus pandemic to gun violence, Biden this week made clear that is looking back through the long lens of history as he formulates his agenda. After two major mass shootings in a week, Biden made clear that crises he viewed as secondary would not deter him from staying laser-focused on his top priorities: ending the coronavirus pandemic and repairing the economy. Next up, he said, would be rebuilding America's infrastructure, a not-so-flashy task that, if he's successful, could have a lasting impact on his legacy in line with consequential presidents before him, like Franklin D. Roosevelt and his "New Deal" or Dwight Eisenhower and the interstate highway system.