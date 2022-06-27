'Catastrophic destruction' in Lysychansk; Russian soldiers moving into homes of fleeing Ukrainians: Live updates

John Bacon and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Russian missiles and artillery pounded the eastern city of Lysychansk, bringing "catastrophic destruction" to the last city in the Luhansk region not controlled by the invading forces.

Gov. Serhiy Haidai said at least five high-rise buildings were destroyed, one of them holding 10 apartments.

"The Russians do not stop destroying housing, industrial and administrative facilities," he said on Telegram. "There is no hour when the enemy artillery calms down."

Seizing the city would give Russian forces virtually complete control of Luhansk, one of two regions making up Ukraine's industrial Donbas region that has been the target of Russia's aggression since a brief, failed run at the capital Kyiv.

Smoke billows over the oil refinery outside the town of Lysychansk on June 23, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.
Smoke billows over the oil refinery outside the town of Lysychansk on June 23, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.

Latest developments:

►A top Ukrainian official says his country is working toward a prisoner swap to free two U.S. military veterans captured by Russian forces while serving as war volunteers in Ukraine.

►Russia fired long-range missiles toward Kyiv early Sunday, the first attack on Ukraine's capital in weeks.

MAPPING AND TRACKING: Russia's invasion of Ukraine

UPDATES ON TELEGRAM: Join USA TODAY on our Russia-Ukraine war channel  

Russians moving into homes left vacant by Ukrainians who fled carnage

About 7,500 civilians remain in Sievierodonetsk, two days after the last sections of the city fell to Russian troops, Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said. Russian soldiers have begun moving into houses left vacant by Ukrainians who fled the city, he said.

"They put their soldiers and officers into the houses," Striuk said. "They act like the city belongs to them."

Last week, Gov. Serhiy Haidai announced that Ukrainian troops would conduct a "tactical withdrawal" from the charred ruins of a city that just months ago was home to over 100,000 people.

G-7 leaders may cap prices for Russian oil

Group of Seven nations are moving closer to capping the price that countries can pay for Russian oil, a senior U.S. official said. The official said leaders aim to further restrict President Vladimir Putin's cash flow, bring down prices at the gas pump and provide greater stability to energy markets.

Leaders were said to be zeroing in on the way Russian oil is shipped. The U.S. official said G-7 leaders are planning to direct their governments to take urgent steps to design a price cap mechanism for countries that do not participate in the economic alliance.

No additional details on a potential price cap and how it would work were immediately available. Read more here. 

Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY

Russia defaults on foreign debt for 1st time since 1917 Bolshevik Revolution

Russia missed payments on two foreign currency bonds Sunday evening, the Wall Street Journal reported, defaulting on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

Moscow owes around $40 billion in foreign bonds. About half of that debt is owed to foreigners. Last month, the U.S. Treasury Department ended Russia's ability to pay its debt back to international investors through American banks.

Russia has said any default is "artificial," because it can afford to pay but sanctions have limited the ability to move the money. The default will be another economic blow to Putin after western sanctions have interrupted trade and caused companies to cut ties with Russia.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Last city in Luhansk under fierce Russian attack

