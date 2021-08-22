Catastrophic flooding in Tennessee leaves at least 10 people dead and 40 missing

Aerial images captured by the Nashville Fire Department over Waverly, Tennessee, on Saturday. Nashville Fire Department, @NashvilleFD/Twitter

At least 10 people died and dozens were missing after extreme flooding in Tennessee Saturday.

The flash floods destroyed homes, washed away rural roads, and left thousands without power.

The Tennessee National Guard sent soldiers to help with the rescue operations.

Severe flash floods in Tennessee on Saturday left at least 10 people dead and dozens missing, The Tennessean reported.

About 40 people were missing as of Saturday night after torrential rains tore through Humphreys County, around 60 miles west of Nashville, destroying homes and washing away rural roads.

Two of the recovered bodies were toddlers who had been swept away from their father, WSMV reported.

The National Weather Service said the 17 inches of rain recorded in the city of McEwen likely broke the all-time 24-hour rainfall record for the state.

The catastrophic flooding also caused road closures, power outages, loss of cell phone service, and a boil water advisory put in place for the community, CNN reported. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said about 10,000 people in the area were without power.

The Tennessee National Guard said on Twitter it sent nearly 50 soldiers to help with the rescue operations. "Our first priority is to assist with getting responders access to the area and conduct rescue operations," said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes.

A flood reunification center was also set up for people to report those who are missing and receive updates about the rescue efforts, Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said.

