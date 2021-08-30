  • Oops!
Catastrophic photos and video show Hurricane Ida's path of destruction across Louisiana

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Ida was downgraded to a Category 4 tropical storm on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm caused at least one death after slamming into Louisiana's coast on Sunday and knocked out power to all of New Orleans while inundating coastal Louisiana communities.

Snapped trees, flipped trucks, submerged cars and flooded streets were just some of the scenes as the storm wreaked havoc and temporarily reversed the Mississippi River's flow near Belle Chase, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

"Tonight, we have confirmed at least one death and sadly, we know there will be others," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement late Sunday. "Thousands of our people are without power and there is untold damage to property across the impacted parishes."

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Hurricane Ida rips off part of roof at Lady of the Sea hospital

Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland and struck 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Edwards said President Joe Biden declared Ida a disaster, releasing federal funds to assist with rescue and recovery efforts on Monday.

Photos show collapsed buildings, including destruction in the French Quarter, and more in the wake of the ongoing storm's dangerous winds.

New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on August 29, 2021.
A truck is seen in heavy winds and rain from hurricane Ida in Bourg, Louisiana on August 29, 2021. - Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.
A vehicle drives through rain and high winds across Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 during Hurricane Ida.
Rain batters North Peters Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, with St. Louis Cathedral visible in the distance (back L) on August 29, 2021 after Hurricane Ida made landfall.
A collapsed historical building is seen on S. Rampart St. in New Orleans, La., early Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
A section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds blocks an intersection, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Ida aftermath photos and video show damage across Louisiana

