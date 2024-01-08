Catastrophic September floods declared a federal disaster. What that means.

President Joe Biden has declared Rhode Island's mid-September storm, marked by tornadoes and flooding, a major federal disaster.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on Sunday that Biden made the disaster declaration for the storms between Sept. 10 and 13, 2023. Those included catastrophic, and near fatal, flooding at a Cranston apartment building and four tornadoes.

The declaration means federal disaster assistance will become available to those who were affected in Providence County. Federal assistance includes grants from FEMA for things like temporary housing and home repairs, as well as extremely low interest loans for renters and homeowners through the Small Business Administration.

Initial applications can be made at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

National Weather Service: Three tornadoes hit RI on Sept. 13, 2023. Here's what happened next.

How does a disaster get declared?

Before Biden could declare a major disaster, Gov. Dan McKee had to request the designation through FEMA's regional office, according to a FEMA fact sheet on the declaration process.

Once he made the request, federal and state officials conducted a preliminary damage assessment, which is then included in the request to the president showing how an effective response is "beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments," according to the fact sheet.

This National Weather Service graphic provides information on three tornadoes that hit Rhode Island on Sept. 13.

The "major disaster declaration," reserved for natural disasters, fires and explosions, gives residents and state and local government access to federal assistance programs, including the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by disaster and hazard mitigation measures.

How much damage did Sept. 10-13 storms cause?

Four tornadoes hit Southern New England on Sept. 13. Tornadoes touched down in Foster, Glocester and Lincoln. They were the result of severe thunderstorms. Trees were knocked over and a bus shelter in Glocester was blown away. In Lincoln, a tornado damaged a building roof and uplifted solar panels at a solar farm.

The tornadoes caused a fraction of the damage that flooding did to apartment complexes in the area, including one in Cranston where residents nearly drowned in their apartments.

They nearly drowned in their apartments: Now, residents of Dean Estates wonder where they'll go.

Flooding at the Dean Estates apartments on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston happened so quickly that many tenants nearly drowned as the water rose. Ralph Amitrano Jr. had to be hauled out of his apartment by firefighters, as he went from reclining on his chair to floating on it.

Amitrano said at the time that first, water was pooling around his legs.

"Two seconds later, I'm upside down on the recliner," he said.

Within 10 minutes, his apartment went from a little water on the floor to being filled nearly to the ceiling with water, an estimated 12 feet of water at the height of the flooding.

Flood damage at Branch Avenue Plaza's Cititrends.

The entire building, with 24 units, was condemned as a risk and an attorney representing the tenants said he could sue.

Flooding also hit businesses and apartments off of Branch Avenue, blowing out windows and destroying an entire store's worth of clothing at the retailer Citi Trends.

At the Wanskuck Mills, flooding destroyed first-floor apartments, and all the possessions in them.

Sept. 11, 2023 rains floods businesses: Businesses destroyed by flooding at Branch Avenue shopping center

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reporter Jack Perry contributed to this report. Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI's September floods, tornadoes declared a federal disaster