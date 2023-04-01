Catawba County man facing multiple drug charges following home search, sheriff says

A Catawba County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested at his home on Monday.

According to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Zion Church Road. During the search, the sheriff’s office found and took 29 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen car.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Jody Crawford Adams of Newton and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II narcotics, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for distributing controlled substances, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adams got a $73,000 bond and had his first court appearance on Tuesday.

